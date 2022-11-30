Plantar Fasciitis: Tiger Woods' Injury Explained

Tiger Woods recently announced that he is withdrawing from the Hero World Challenge due to his suffering from plantar fasciitis. The golf legend is expected to play in tour tournaments next month but will have to play while dealing with the injury. But what exactly is plantar fasciitis?

According to the Mayo Clinic, plantar fasciitis is a form of heel pain that "involves inflammation of a thick band of tissue that runs across the bottom of each foot and connects the heel bone to the toes." It is also a "stabbing pain" that normally occurs with the first steps in the morning. The pain decreases as the day goes on but could return after long periods of standing or when standing up after sitting.

"Plantar fasciitis is inflammation of the plantar fascia, the thick band of connective tissue that runs along the bottom of your foot, from the base of your toes all the way to your heel bone. This condition is common among runners, as well people who regularly wear unsupportive shoes," Dr. Yolanda Ragland, a podiatrist in New York City told Self Magazine in 2019, per FixYourFeet.com.

Woods is one of the many athletes to suffer from the injury. In 2013, MLB legend Albert Pujols told USA Today Sports that he had plantar fasciitis and said the morning pain was real. "You almost want to pee in your bed rather than go to the bathroom," Pujols said to USA TODAY Sports. "It's really painful in the morning."

The Mayo Clinic says most people who have plantar fasciitis recover in several months with treatment such as icing the area stretching or avoiding activities by causing the pain. Surgery and injections are also other ways to help relieve the pain, but Woods is not having surgery as rest is going to be the focus of his treatment.

"When you've got plantar fasciitis, the only thing you can do is rest and try and stretch that out as best as possible, but it's rest," Woods said this week. "How do you rest when you're hosting a tournament? You know, it's hard, so this will be a tough week. The [PNC Championship] will be a very easy week. Charlie will just hit all the shots and I'll just get the putts out of the hole, so pretty easy there. But other than that, in The Match we're playing in, we're flying in carts."