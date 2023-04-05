Tiger Woods Offers Tough Update on Leg He Injured in Car Crash

Tiger Woods is currently in Augusta, Georgia for the Masters. And while the 47-year-old golf star would love to win the tournament for the sixth time in his career, Woods knows that it's going to be a tough challenge as he continues to deal with the injury from the car crash over two years ago. When speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Woods opened up about his future in golf after the crash.

"I don't know how many more I have in me," he said, per Yahoo Sports. The last two Masters were not strong for Woods. He finished in 47th place last year and tied for 38th place in 2020. He missed the 2021 Masters since it took place right after his car accident, and he won the Masters in 2019.

Woods was asked about what he likes about playing in Augusta. "It's the appreciation of being able to play this game," he stated. "And then to be able to come here and play at Augusta National, it's such a special place and it means so much to me in my heart to be able to come here and play this golf course and just appreciate the memories that I've had here, whether it's in competition or the practice rounds or the stories."

When Woods was involved in his car accident, there was talk about his leg being amputated. And while he's feeling better, the impact of the injuries has affected his play. "I'm very lucky to have this leg; it's mine," Tiger said. "Yes, it has been altered and there's some hardware in there, but it's still mine. It has been tough and will always be tough. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that. That's why I can't prepare and play as many tournaments as I like, but that's my future, and that's OK. I'm okay with that."

And while Woods' career is winding down, he's looking forward to seeing his son Charlie's career take off. "The joy is different now," he said. "I've been able to spend more time with my son, and we've been able to create our own memories out there. And to share some of the things that my dad, what I experienced with my dad, the late-night putting or practice sessions that we did at the Navy Golf Course, I'm doing with my son."