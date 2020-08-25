Green Bay Packers 'Deeply Troubled' by Jacob Blake Shooting

✖

The Green Bay Packers are not happy with what happened recently in the state of Wisconsin. Jacob Blake, a Black Man from Kenosha which is 155 miles away from Lambeau Field, was shot by police officers when attempting to enter the driver's side door of his vehicle. His three children were in the car at the time, and Blake's father, also named Jacob Blake, said his son is paralyzed from the waist down for the time being. When the Packers head the news, they released a statement.

"The Packers organization was shocked to see the video that showed police shooting Jacob Blake multiple times in the back," the statement read. "We are hopeful Jacob makes a full recovery, and our thoughts are with his family. "While we understand a full investigation of this terrible incident will take place, we are deeply troubled at what again has become a painful example of the significant challenges we face with respect to police brutality, systemic racism and injustices against Black people. We continue to call for meaningful dialogue to affect the needed change we all desire."

On Monday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur spoke to reporters via Zoom about the incident. He said after talking to his team in a meeting, things have to change when it comes to racial and social injustice.

"It's amazing to me that this is still happening, so [we] wanted to get our guys' perspective and try to float around some ideas on how we can make a difference and use our platform, because things have to change," LaFleur said. The Packers coach also added that it has to be known that "Black Lives Matter" and "we can't stand for this any longer." Packers QB Aaron Rodgers also shared his thoughts on the shooting and wants to see more action from state officials.

"There's antiquated laws that are prejudicial against people of color in this state," Rodgers said. "I think the governor and the folks at the Capitol need to take a hard look at some of those systems that are in place." Rodgers also talked about protesting during the NFL season. He said the team is "still three weeks away from that," while adding there will be "extensive conversations" as they get closer to kickoff.