Gracie Hunt Enters 'Mermaid Era' With Stunning Bikini Photo

Gracie Hunt is enjoying the NFL offseason. The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt recently went to Instagram to post a photo of her wearing a sea-themed bikini while vacationing in Mexico. And in the caption, Gracie Hunt talked about being ready for the week after taking some time off.

"In my mermaid era," Hunt wrote. "Back to the states and ready to take on the week, but definitely missing the salty air and sound of the waves. Feeling grateful to be rejuvenated and have some extra Vitamin D. When I was little, I spent a lot of my childhood in the U.S. Virgin Islands, so the ocean is definitely a happy place for me and brings back some of my favorite memories."

Hunt continued: "I love snorkeling (Buck Island off of St. Croix had some of the most incredible sea life and is also protected as an underwater national park ). We would ride horses through the jungle and into the ocean. I also had every pet you can imagine. We fostered puppies, had cats, I had a clan of hermit crabs, caught lizards (with my hands & lizard lassos), and even had a pet goat named Roxy."

Hunt's popularity has grown over the years. She has over 357,000 followers on Instagram and has become the unofficial face of the franchise in terms of off-the-field activity. Last month, Hunt spoke exclusively to PopCulture.com about her future with the Chiefs and the NFL.

"I love sports. I love the Chiefs," Hunt exclusively told PopCulture. "And it's part of my DNA. It's something I see myself being involved with in some capacity for the rest of my life. And then on top of that, I also have my own passions and ventures that I'm pursuing individually."

In 2021, Hunt won Miss Kansas City USA and reached the semifinals of the 2021 Miss USA Competition. "They gave me grit. I'll say, once you go to an experience like Miss USA, it's so character-building, and it's so fun. I have friends that I walked away from that pageant with and I'm about to be in their wedding," Hunt explained. "So it was a fun experience, but it was a lot of pressure. And I think that in that situation you are either going to crumble or you're going to rise under pressure."