'Goon' Leaving Netflix in August

In 2012, actor Sean William Scott starred in a hockey-centric film, Goon. The picture struggled at the box office but later headed to Netflix and built up an audience. Now the fan-favorite will soon be gone from the streaming service. Goon will no longer be available after August.

Written by Jay Baruchel and Evan Goldberg, Goon stars Scott as Doug Glatt, a bouncer at a bar in Massachusetts. He draws the attention of a minor league hockey team when he fights an "on-ice thug" at a local game. The Halifax Highlanders add Glatt to the roster to serve as the enforcer and win fights. He builds up some fame and takes part in several on-ice incidents while protecting teammate Xavier Laflamme.

Goon also stars Liev Schreiber as Ross Rhea, Marc-André Grondin as Laflamme, Baruchel as Pat and Alison Pill as Eva. Eugene Levy appears as Glatt's father, Dr. Glatt, while Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates portrays Coach Ronnie Hortense. While Goon struggled to find success at the box office, it did earn positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. The film has an 81% critic score and a 71% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

After finding success on Netflix, the group behind Goon was able to make a sequel. Goon: The Last Enforcer hit theaters in 2017 with most of the primary cast returning. Viewers and critics viewed the film more harshly than its predecessor, resulting in scores under 50% on Rotten Tomatoes.

With the lack of success, there are questions about a potential third film. Scott spoke to Cinema Blend in 2017 and said that he would like to make another movie. However, he didn't know if it would be possible at the time.

"If we could find, first of all, if people enjoy the second one," Scott said. "It might be tough because it's a sequel, but if by chance people respond favorably to the movie and there is a way to continue the story... I mean, Jay [Baruchel] has told me some ideas that I think are actually quite cool. Then I would do it. I would do it just to work with all of the guys again."

Baruchel further expanded upon this topic when he spoke to Slashfilm. He explained that there are "three other massive whole stories" that the film's creators have fleshed out. This also includes another half dozen characters, a dozen character arcs and potential stories about Doug and Eva's daughter.