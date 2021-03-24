Watch: Golfer Jordan Spieth's Drive Nearly Disrupts Putt Attempt at Different Hole

✖

Wednesday afternoon, golfer Jordan Spieth lined up at the 13th hole with an opportunity to put himself in position for par or better. However, his drive went too far and nearly disrupted one of his competitors. The ball bounced over to the 15th hole, where Patrick Cantlay was lining up for a putt.

The PGA Tour posted a video of the overshoot, showing Spieth clobbering the ball. Someone yelled "fore" as it became apparent that the ball would not land anywhere near the green. "That's not a good sound," one of the commentators said. The ball then bounced off of the golf path and onto the green at the 15th hole, where Cantlay was in the process. The ball did not disrupt his concentration as he still attempted to make his putt.

You don't see this every day. 👀@JordanSpieth's drive on the 13th hole bounced off the cart path and rolled passed Patrick Cantlay as he was putting ... ... on the 15th hole. pic.twitter.com/EbJ2gi2XNM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 24, 2021

"Now hold on," the commentator continued. "That's the 15th green, and Cantlay's putting for birdie. He didn't even look up." As the ball rolled past Cantlay, he quickly turned his head and then looked around for the person that sent it in his direction.

There were several people making jokes about the shot on social media after watching the video several times. Many said that it was a hilarious moment and that Spieth channeled their own inner golfer. Others asked if the golfer would have received credit for a hole-in-one if the ball went into the hole on the 15th.

This shot took place at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club. Spieth was back at a WGC event for the first time in 2021 after sliding in the rankings and missing the event in Tampa. He was able to qualify for match play against Matt Fitzpatrick after tying for fourth in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

"First and foremost I was looking at the [World Golf Championship] that got moved from Mexico into Tampa and that hit me pretty hard," Spieth said, per the Golf Channel. "Missing a World Golf Championship, via not qualifying for it was the first one, and I didn't like that at all, being able to play in an event against the best in the world … it lit a fire that I hope to progress forward and not miss many more."