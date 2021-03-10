Jordan Spieth Shares How He Reacted to Tiger Woods' Car Crash

✖

Jordan Spieth has developed a relationship with Tiger Woods over the last few years and is wishing him nothing from the best. The 27-year-old golf star appeared on the TODAY show Wednesday morning and shared his reaction to Woods' single-car crash he was involved in last month.

“He’s already been through so much with different injuries and surgeries and come back from so much to be at the pinnacle of our sport time after time," Spieth said. "My heart sunk just like every other player. We have so much thanks to him for taking our sport to the next level and providing the opportunities we have today. First and foremost, can [Woods] recover as well as possible, get back home and out of the hospital and out of surgery? It's not golf-related, it's the human side of it. Can he recover, get back to his family and back to normal life?

The car crash happened in Los Angeles, and Woods suffered injuries to both legs. He was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and then sent to Cedars-Sinai Hospital for further treatment. When Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, his team gave an update on his health, stating he "received follow-up procedures on his injuries" and "the procedures were successful."

Investigators continue to look into how Woods crashed his Hyundai Geneses SUV. In documents obtained by CNN, reports states that "Woods regained consciousness before sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene of the crash."

"The deputies asked him how the collision occurred. [The] driver said he did not know and did not even remember driving," the affidavit read per the news outlet. "Driver was treated for his injuries at the hospital and was asked there again how the collision occurred. He repeated that he did not know and did not remember driving."

Spieth has put together a strong golf career, winning the Masters and the U.S. Open in 2015 while winning The Open Championship in 2017. Last Summer, Spieth revealed he learned a lot from playing a lot of golf with Woods, who has won 15 major championships in his career.

“He’ll hit a shot, and he’ll let himself know about it," Spieth said on the Earn Your Edge podcast when talking about Woods. "But it’s mad. It’s not, ‘I can’t figure this out.’ There’s no can’t. ‘Or I’m struggling with this.’ It’s literally just him to himself, gets the anger out and then moves on. I’ve never once heard him be negative.”