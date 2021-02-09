Golf News: Larry Fitzgerald and Bill Murray Partner During AT&T Every Shot Counts Charity Challenge

✖

Wednesday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will partner with actor Bill Murray to show off their golf skills. The two men will face off with two other teams in a charity challenge. They will try to raise money during the AT&T Every Shot Counts Charity Challenge, which will air live on the Golf Channel.

According to the AT&T, Every Shot Counts Charity Challenge site, these six celebrities will participate in the five-hole charity challenge in order to raise money for basic necessities in Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties. Alfonso Ribeiro and rapper Macklemore will raise money to combat food insecurity while Kathryn Newton and Kira K. Dixon will target health inequities. Murray and Fitzgerald will focus on educational inequities caused by COVID-19.

The teams are set! Bill Murray & @LarryFitzgerald 🆚@KiraDixon & @kathrynnewton 🆚 @alfonso_ribeiro & @macklemore Remember to tune in to @golfchannel LIVE this Wednesday at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET for the AT&T Every Shot Counts Charity Challenge! — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (@attproam) February 8, 2021

AT&T will provide a $1 million purse for the Charity Challenge while sponsors will provide another $600,000 through three hole-specific challenges. Chevron will sponsor a long-drive contest on the 2nd hole while 3M will sponsor a closest-to-the-green contest on the 3rd hole. Cisco will round out the group and sponsor a closest-to-the-pin contest on the 17th hole. Each challenge will be worth $200,000.

In addition to the high-profile competitors — who will all take coronavirus tests and carry their own bags — the Charity Challenge will feature other guests. Broadcaster Jim Nantz will serve as the host while Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young will be the official scorekeeper.

"AT&T is thrilled to bring together a great line-up of celebrities for a great cause," said Lori Lee, CEO of AT&T Latin America and Global Marketing Officer for AT&T. "The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has always been about bringing people together in a setting like none other while making a difference in our communities. We’re proud to continue to support the important work of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and cheer on our celebrity participants in making every shot count for good."

The highly-anticipated charity match will take place at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. The match starts at 6 p.m. ET and will run until 8 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the tournament on the Golf Channel, Golf TV, and the PGA Tour website.