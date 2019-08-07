Goldberg Returning to SummerSlam to Battle Dolph Ziggler

Goldberg is back. The former WCW and WWE Champion made an appearance on WWE Raw on Monday night and it was announced he will take on Dolph Ziggler at the pay-per-view event SummerSlam. It was a surprise move by the WWE as Zigger assumed he was facing The Miz or Shawn Michaels.

Goldberg hasn’t been away from the WWE for long as he faced The Undertaker at “Super Showdown” in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg lost the match, but he was not happy with his performance. In fact, the former Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Falcons football player collapsed while trying to leave the ring after the match and The Undertaker looked disappointed, as mentioned by PopCulture.com’s sister site Comicbook.com.

Now Goldberg has a chance to redeem himself against one of the top heels in the company. And the interesting thing Zigger mocked Goldberg any time he was on WWE television.

So why was Zigger after Goldberg? ComicBook.com recently spoke with the former world champion about his beef with Goldberg as well as Michaels.

“I remember when I first came to WWE, I was in Ohio Valley Wrestling,” Ziggler said. “It was my first day. And they were asking me like, ‘who are some of your favorites?’ I said, ‘Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, Goldberg,’ and everyone made fun of me. Because, ‘You know those guys, they’re not that good of wrestlers.’ And I go, ‘I don’t know that and I don’t care. Those guys are awesome at their jobs. They’re draws. I can’t wait to see what they do next. I live for it.’”

“But I watched that last Super ShowDown, and I watched Shawn Michaels [Crown Jewel], someone I’ve looked up to for a long time, not giving his best effort,” he added. “And I said, ‘If that ever happened to me I’d quit.’ And when I got a chance to tell him that to his face in a ring with everybody watching and then kick the smirk off of his face, which is a pretty awesome thing in this day and age when sometimes reality isn’t our show, based on what I live for and love. And the fact that I get to throw zingers out at people that I think are part-timers and don’t live up to what their hype bubbles are supposed to be. I get to do that now because I don’t really care about the repercussions.”

SummerSlam will air this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.