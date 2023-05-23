Goldberg Cuts Head Open in Tractor Accident

Is Goldberg training for a match? It may have looked like it based on the photos he recently shared on social media as his face was covered in blood. The WWE legend was not training for a match as his rep told TMZ Sports that he cut his head open during a tractor-trailer accident. The good news is the injury was nothing serious as it was all "just a flesh wound."

The last time fans saw Goldberg in a wrestling ring was at Elimination Chamber last year when took on Roman Reigns. Goldberg, who is a free agent after his WWE contract expired, is now waiting for WWE to book his retirement match as he claimed it was promised to him.

"Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that, you know, after the Roman Reigns match I would have a proper retirement match," Goldberg said in a radio interview last month, per PopCulture.com's sister site ComicBook.com. "And, you know, that hasn't come to fruition through them. So, therefore... You know, nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I'm done, period. When somebody tells me that, you know, I kinda like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way and I go out my own way. And I certainly don't go out, you know, under Roman Reigns, you know, three weeks after I've had Covid and agreed to a match."

In the same interview, Goldberg teased booking his own retirement tour. "If I go on a world tour and promote it myself, you know, that's a possibility. If I, you know, hey, I'm a businessman and I'm fortunately, you know, in the position I firmly believe to where I can still make it happen," he said. "So, you know, at the end of the day, like I said, I do believe that my character deserves a proper send-off. If I go on a world tour and promote it myself, you know, that's a possibility. If I, you know, hey, I'm a businessman and I'm fortunately, you know, in the position I firmly believe to where I can still make it happen. So, you know, at the end of the day, like I said, I do believe that my character deserves a proper send-off."

Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. During his time in WWE, Goldberg won the World Heavyweight Championship once and the Universal Championship twice. In WCW, Goldberg won the World Heavyweight Championship once, the United States Heavyweight Championship twice and the World Tag Team Championship with Bret Hart.