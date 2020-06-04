'Glory Road' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Glory Road is a story about the Texas Western College (now known as University of Texas at El Paso or UTEP) basketball team making NCAA history. In 1966, the Miners won the NCAA Tournament, and they were the first all-black starting lineup in college basketball. Don Haskins was the head coach and was played by Josh Lucas in the film. Haskins coached the team from 1961-1999 and compiled a 719-353 record. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997, and the entire 1966 team was inducted in 2007.
"I spent a lot of time with Haskins, early on and I realized I couldn't quite play Haskins, what I was learning from him at that point," Lucas said at the time via Blackflim.com. "And also, even to the point that I'd done a lot of research, and I had sort of cocoon in my trailer of hundreds and hundreds of images from that 1966 season, and some stuff racially from the country as well, but more of it was about Haskins, and Haskins and I would actually disagree about his own life. He would say, 'I didn't ever wear a tie, and I always wore cowboy boots,' and I'd say, 'You know, Don, that's not true.' Along with Lucas, Glory Road featured Derek Luke, Austin Nichols, Jon Voight, and Emily Deschanel. Scroll down to find out what the cast is up to now.
Josh Lucas - Don Haskins
Josh Lucas had his share of films under his belt before Glory Road and continued to work consistently afterward. In 2019, Lucas was featured in Breakthrough and the Oscar-nominated film Ford v. Ferrari. This year, Lucas will star in She Dies Tomorrow and The Secret: Dare to Dream with Katie Holmes.
Derek Luke - Bobby Joe Hill
Derek Luke was coming off a memorable role in the film Friday Night Lights where he played the role of Bobbie Miles. He has continued to work consistently over the next 14 years, currently starring in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. He's also set to star in the film Extraction this year.
Mechad Brooks - Harry Flournoy
Mechad Brooks was also starring in Desperate Housewives when he was in Glory Road. Fans recently have seen him as a series regular in the show Supergirl as Jimmy Olsen, and he's slated to star in the reboot of Mortal Kombat as Jax next year.
Austin Nichols - Jerry Armstrong
Austin Nichols is known for his roles on the TV series One Tree Hill and The Walking Dead, which he starred in after Glory Road. He was recently in the TV series This Close and The Village and set to star in the film Masquerade this year.
Jon Voight - Adolph Rupp
Jon Voight is a legend in the acting world, winner of an Academy Award while being nominated four times. Since Glory Road, Voight has starred in Tropic Thunder, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Surviving the Wild. He will play the role of Warren E. Burger in the film Roe v. Wade this year.
Evan Jones - Moe Iba
Evan Jones had landed supporting roles in TV and film roles since Glory Road. On the film side, Jones has been in The Book of Eli and Guardians of the Galaxy 2. On the TV side, Jones has appeared on October Road, Criminal Minds and Titans. He was recently seen in the films Den of Thieves and Hotel Artemis in 2018.
Emily Deschanel - Mary Haskins
When Emily Deschanel landed the part in Glory Road, she was the star in the TV series Bones which stayed on the air until 2017. She now stars in the show Animal Kingdom which also features Ellen Barkin and Scott Speedman.