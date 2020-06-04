'Glory Road' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Glory Road is a story about the Texas Western College (now known as University of Texas at El Paso or UTEP) basketball team making NCAA history. In 1966, the Miners won the NCAA Tournament, and they were the first all-black starting lineup in college basketball. Don Haskins was the head coach and was played by Josh Lucas in the film. Haskins coached the team from 1961-1999 and compiled a 719-353 record. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997, and the entire 1966 team was inducted in 2007.

"I spent a lot of time with Haskins, early on and I realized I couldn't quite play Haskins, what I was learning from him at that point," Lucas said at the time via Blackflim.com. "And also, even to the point that I'd done a lot of research, and I had sort of cocoon in my trailer of hundreds and hundreds of images from that 1966 season, and some stuff racially from the country as well, but more of it was about Haskins, and Haskins and I would actually disagree about his own life. He would say, 'I didn't ever wear a tie, and I always wore cowboy boots,' and I'd say, 'You know, Don, that's not true.' Along with Lucas, Glory Road featured Derek Luke, Austin Nichols, Jon Voight, and Emily Deschanel.