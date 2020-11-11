Glen Johnson: What to Know About the English Soccer Player

The Premier League has produced some massive stars in recent years, ranging from Sergio Aguero to Cristiano Ronaldo. Glen Johnson is among this group after he spent 2009 until 2015 with the organization. He appeared in 160 League matches, scoring eight goals and 11 assists. Johnson went on to appear in 57 League matches for Stoke City. Though he did struggle with injuries. Johnson ultimately walked away from professional football but has remained very busy since. He runs a business in London and takes part in other athletic pursuits during his free time. The former footballer also helps his wife manage their three children and their fledgling careers. Johnson may technically be retired, but he is no less busy. Here is everything to know about the former Liverpool star.

World Cup (Photo: Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images) A prolific player, Johnson joined England's squad for two trips to the World Cup. He appeared in the 2010 World Cup, registering four assists during a 6-0 victory over Andorra. These efforts earned him the honor of Man of the Match. Johnson then scored his first goal for England during a friendly match against Mexico. England advanced to the knockout stage of 16 but lost to Germany. Johnson returned to the team for the 2014 World Cup, but the team did not move beyond the group stage. Uruguay knocked England out of the tournament with a 2-1 victory.

Premier League View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glen Johnson (@glenj8) on Jun 26, 2020 at 12:30am PDT Johnson started his professional carer with West Ham before joining Chelsea and Portsmouth, helping the latter two teams reaching the FA Cup. He moved onto the Premier League in 2009 after receiving bids from Liverpool and Chelsea. Johnson opted to join Liverpool, and he made his Premier League debut on Aug. 16, 2009. He remained with the franchise until 2015 when he made the announcement that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season. The team released him in June 2015.

Math (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) In 2013, Mirror UK revealed that Johnson was working on his math skills for an Open University degree. He spent up to two hours each day working on algebra and trigonometry. Johnson said that math was not his forte but he was still enjoying it. He also explained that math skills can help with any number of post-football careers. "It just proves to me that you never know what is around the corner and that if you want to do something badly enough, you can do it," Johnson said in 2013. "I could have never seen myself doing maths. It's a good laugh as well. The other boys test me every day."

Family View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glen Johnson (@glenj8) on Jan 27, 2019 at 6:42am PST Johnson has a very busy family. He and his wife, Laura, have three children — Jada, Kobi and Brady — that are child models. The children have their own separate Instagram account that features them posing in a variety of settings. They also took part in a fashion show for me-in-wien, an Austrian clothing company for children. Johnson expresses pride for his family with multiple posts on social media, and he and his wife also run the models' Instagram account.

Retirement (Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images) On Jan. 21, 2019, Johnson announced that he was retiring from football. Stoke City had released him at the end of the season, but he did not latch on with another squad. He capped off a 16-year career in which he earned 54 caps for England. "I knew halfway through last season I was going to call it a day," Johnson told TalkSports. "I always wanted to retire at an age where my body still felt good. Every player knows when their time is up. Mentally, I always wanted to stop quite young and also you can't always play the game the way you want to play the game when you're 34."

Golf View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glen Johnson (@glenj8) on Oct 27, 2020 at 1:50am PDT Following his retirement from football, Johnson is keeping active with another athletic pursuit. He heads to the links and works on his golf swing. The former footballer has posted several videos and photos on his social media profile showing his love of the sport. He also does not go alone. Johnson posted one photo showing him heading to the course with his son. Although the trips will stop for the time being as England goes into lockdown once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.