See Gisele Bundchen’s Post With Daughter Vivian Before Patriots, Tom Brady’s Loss to Titans

The New England Patriots may have lost to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, officially ending their season, but the team was not lacking in support. Tom Brady, in particular, had thousands of fans cheering him on prior to and during the game. His wife, Gisele Bündchen, showed that she was on hand for the battle with a pre-game photo.

The longtime model posted the pic on Instagram on Saturday, showing the couple’s daughter at Gillette Stadium. Vivian had a team-branded blanket to provide comfort and warmth. She also had a gigantic bowl of popcorn for that much-needed mid-game sustenance.

“Let’s go pats!!!!” Bündchen wrote in the caption of the photo. She also included a series of red and blue hearts to match with the team colors. Her Instagram Stories revealed that all of the children were in the luxury suite for the game, decked in Patriots gear and cheering for Brady.

The Patriots ultimately fell on Saturday night, ending their season after only one playoff game. Brady and co. had the opportunity to take care of business at home and attempt a winning streak that would end with a fourth consecutive appearance in the Super Bowl. Instead, the players headed home to prepare for the offseason.

Regardless of the loss, Bündchen will continue to support her husband whether he returns for the 2020 season or retires in the coming months. She has been on hand for recent Super Bowl victories, as well as the heartbreaking losses, and has been a vocal advocate for Brady.

As Brady explained to Michael Strahan during an appearance on Good Morning America last February, his late-career success would not be possible without Bündchen. She is the one that has helped him in numerous ways, including caring for sick children while he is preparing for the Super Bowl.

“I married someone that … I know is my life partner,” Brady said during the interview. “She’s just one of the most caring, nurturing people in the world. The way she takes care of our family when I’m working, sacrificing a lot of her dreams, I can only tell her I love her so much.”

Brady has not made a decision about his future, but he knows that Bundchen will support him no matter what he does. Both of their comments are evidence of this fact.

