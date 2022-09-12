Gisele Bündchen Supports Tom Brady Amid Troubled Marriage Rumors

Gisele Bündchen is showing support for her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who kicked off his 23rd NFL season on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Bündchen did not attend the game in Dallas but sent a message to Brady on Twitter, saying "Let's go [Tom Brady]!" which was then followed by "Let's go Bucs!"

This comes as Bündchen and Brady are reportedly having marriage issues. The problems reportedly began when Brady returned to the Buccaneers to play another season after he retired in February. According to PEOPLE, Bündchen "wasn't thrilled" when Brady announced his retirement. "There's a lot of tension, the source told PEOPLE. "She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that."

Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨ — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) September 12, 2022

Brady and the Buccaneers earned a big win over the Cowboys 19-3. And while Bündchen enjoys watching her husband play, but there were no plans for her to attend Sunday's game. "It's always a big thing when Gisele is coming to watch the game," with extra security and snacks for the family, but "as of right now, there's none of that for Sunday's game," another source told PEOPLE. "It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around. I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."

Brady has had arguably the most interesting offseason in his NFL career. Along with retiring, unretiring and the reported marital issues, the seven-time Super Bowl champion missed 11 days of Buccaneers training camp to spend time with his family. When Brady returned to the team from his 11-day hiatus, he explained why he took time off from football.

"It's all personal. Everyone's got different situations they're dealing with," Brady said. "We all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s— going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It's a continuous process." Brady was then asked if he was able to address the issues he needed to address during his time away, which led to him responding, "I'm ready to go."