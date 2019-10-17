Gisele Bundchen Shares Side-By-Side Photo of Herself and Mother on Instagram

Gisele Bundchen is considered one of the most beautiful people in the world, and based on her recent post on social media, most fans now have a pretty good idea where her looks came from. On Thursday, the model and wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took to Instagram to share a side-by-side photo of herself and her mother for Throwback Thursday. In the caption, Bundchen said, “Mom and I when we were young. Do you think we look alike?”

Over 300,000 fans have liked the photo and the comments section was flooded with fans agreeing with Gisele. One fan said, “Wow…Lady Gisele can I meet your mother for a coffee when I come to São Paulo,” while another fan said. “You do! What a blessing to be a beautiful healthy woman with a beautiful healthy mom.” Another fan agreed by saying, “Yes, beautiful similarity between you two for sure!”

The comments continued with one fan writing, “Same person I’d say but born in different decades. Another fan wrote, “Your hair is definitely hers!!! Both very pretty!!!! So proud of your mom Gi!!!!” There was one fan who doesn’t think they look alike but complimented both them for their looks. The fan wrote, “No but both lovely and you are still young.”

Bundchen, 39, has been married to Brady since 2009 and they have two children together. They have a home in the Boston area, but the couple is trying to sell the $40 million mansion. Brady and Bundchen cut the asking price to $34 million after putting it on the market in August. Fans were worried because the thought was Brady was set to retire. But he assured everyone that is not the case.

“I certainly hope not. You shouldn’t read into anything,” Brady said. “It takes a long time to sell a house. I don’t know if you guys know, my house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelves in a couple of weeks. I think I am at a point in my life where there are a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life and any decision that is made has to consider everything.”