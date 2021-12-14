Gisele Bundchen Explains Why Tom Brady Said ‘Absolutely Not’ to Home Birth of Son Benjamin

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady recently opened up about how their son Benjamin was born. In an excerpt from the ESPN+ docuseries Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, the couple reflected on the home birth of Benjamin. Brady was against the idea of Benjamin being born at home, but Bundchen didn’t listen to him.

“It was a home birth and it was funny because he didn’t want me to have a home birth,” Bundchen said, per PEOPLE. “He was like, ‘Absolutely not,’ and I was like, ‘Excuse me, you don’t get to choose that, it’s my body.’ “He was like, ‘Who has a kid at home in 2000…?’ I do.” Brady is now happy the couple had the home birth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Me being there with G at his birth in our home, it lives in my mind. I think we brought this boy into the world in the most precious way,” Brady said. Along with Benjamin who is 12, Brady and Bundchen also have a 9-year-old daughter named Vivian. Brady also has a 14-year-old son named Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. Bundchen and Brady sharing details of Benjamin’s birth came shortly after the couple celebrated his 12th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Benny! You are A M A Z I N G in every way,” Brady wrote in an Instagram post. “You have taught me so much and I am so blessed to be your dad!” For Bundchen, she wants her son to slow down when it comes to growing up.

“Happy birthday my sweet Benny!” Bundchen wrote. “You are growing up way too fast! I am so proud of the kind and loving boy that you are and I feel so lucky to be your mamma. Love you sooooo much!”

Bundchen is one of the many notable guests featured in Man of the Arena, which takes a look at Brady and the 10 Super Bowls has played in during his historic career. Brady spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances while winning six of them. Last year, Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led the team to its first Super Bowl win since 2002.