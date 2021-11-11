Tom Brady Opens up About His New Docuseries ‘Man in the Arena’

Tom Brady’s new docuseries Man in The Arena: Tom Brady will premiere on Nov. 16, and it will take a look at Brady’s long and storied career. But why is the legendary quarterback doing the docuseries now instead of waiting until his career is over? Brady spoke about Man in The Arena with director Gotham Chopra and revealed how it all got started.

“It started off as thinking about how these Super Bowl games impacted my life on and off the field, but it’s really how these seasons and how the stories of these seasons impacted my life as its evolved and changed… let’s say from being a 22-year-old to being a 44-year-old man that’s grown up in front of the spotlight,” Brady said.

Each episode of Man in The Arena focuses on a single Super Bowl appearance, beginning with Super Bowl XXXVI. In that season, Brady took over as quarterback of the New England Patriots after Drew Bledsoe suffered an injury. Brady played well enough to lead the Patriots to their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

“Over the course of a year and a half, we put a lot of time and energy to thinking about telling some inspiring stories about some of the greatest years in my career,” Brady said. “I’m excited for everyone to see these episodes and hopefully you enjoy them as much as much as myself and you [Gotham] have enjoyed making them.” The series is 10 episodes long and will stream on ESPN+ The series is produced by the award-winning sports media company Religion of Sports.

As Brady prepares for the release of his docuseries. He is also doing everything he can to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defend their Super Bowl title. But Brady has one big issue with the NFL and that’s the addition of a 17th game. The seven-time Super Bowl champion talked about it on the Let’s Go! podcast and called out the league for the move.

“I think it’s pointless. I thought it was a terrible decision,” Brady said. “So I don’t like the fact that we’re playing a 17th game at all. I think sixteen is plenty. And, again, you’re eight games into the year and you’re not halfway through, so that’s kind of a little frustrating aspect … A lot of people know my feelings on some of these topics. I