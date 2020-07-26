Giants Release K Aldrick Rosas Following Alleged Hit-and-Run

✖

On June 15, the California Highway Patrol arrested New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas after an alleged hit-and-run incident, leading to misdemeanor charges. Sunday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team opted to move forward with a new kicker. The Giants released Rosas and signed free agent Chandler Cantanzaro.

The Giants did not announce the news of Rosas' release following reports by NFL insiders. However, the one-time Pro Bowl kicker provided confirmation on Sunday morning. He posted a photo from his time with the Giants alongside a caption thanking the organization. Rosas talked about the "incredible ride" with the Giants, as well as the fan support he received.

"I want to thank the Mara and Tisch family for the past 3 years with the New York Giants," Rosas wrote. "It's been an incredible ride and I've met so many amazing coaches and teammates! I wish I could've performed at the level I know I can play at, I have nothing but love towards the New York Giants. The values of character, love, and family are seen in everyday life at the facility within the staff and management. Thank you to all my fans who showed love and support through the years! Go Giants!"

The alleged hit-and-run originally occurred when Rosas reportedly ran a red light in a black Chevrolet SUV while driving 90-100 mph. Witnesses said Rosas "T-boned" a Ford pick-up truck and then fled the scene of the accident on foot. The driver of the Ford reported no injuries, and police picked up Rosas later in the day. Authorities booked him into Butte County Jail in Oroville, California at 2:50 p.m. He was cited and released at 4:37 p.m. with no bail.

"Once the scene was cleared Officers from CHP and Chico PD responded to an address in Chico associated with the Registered Owner of the Chevrolet but the driver was not located," the police report said about the alleged hit-and-run. "CHP Officers Simmons and Callahan were responding back to the area of the collision to collect evidence, when Officer Simmons observed a male walking south on Esplanade near Eaton Rd that matched the suspect description. The Officers contacted the male and observed his hands, legs and bare feet were covered in blood. The male identified himself as Aldrick Rosas, the registered owner of the Chevrolet SUV."

Butte County (California) Deputy District Attorney Glenn Jennings later announced three misdemeanor charges in mid-July. He charged Rosas with reckless driving on a highway, hit and run and property damage, and driving with a suspended or revoked license after a previous DUI. Rosas' first court appearance is set for Sept. 4.

In his career, Rosas has made 82.67 percent of his attempted field goals. The 2019 season was his worst as a pro after going 12-17, but he played his way to the Pro Bowl in 2018. During this season, Rosas went 32-33 on field-goal attempts and 31-32 on extra points. He was named second-team All-Pro.