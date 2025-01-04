Sonny Smart, football coach Kirby Smart’s father, has died. Per a University of Georgia statement that WSB-TV obtained, Smart died at 12:15 a.m. Saturday. His family was with him at the time of his death, including his wife Sharon and his sons Kirby, Karl and Kendall.

While visiting New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl, Smart suffered a fall on Tuesday and broke his hip in the process. The patriarch underwent surgery at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans but suffered complications, which ultimately led to his death.

“The Smart family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the Ochsner hospital and medical staff for the exceptional care provided to Sonny,” a Smart family statement read. “Additionally, they ask for your continued prayers for those affected by the tragic events that occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The Smart family treasures everyone’s thoughts and prayers and now prays for God’s comfort, strength, and guidance.”

The Smart family was in New Orleans for Thursday’s Sugar Bowl game (originally scheduled for Wednesday before the Bourbon Street shooting sparked a postponement). Kirby coached the University of Georgia in the game against the University of Notre Dame, which was held at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome. The Bulldogs were unsuccessful in the effort, losing to Notre Dame.

Kirby had previously opened up about his father experiencing health issues in a 2023 interview with The Athletic, saying, “Nothing worse than watching your parents grow old. It’s like taxes; it’s inevitable. They’re going to get old. And that’s been tough. But he’s taught me so much just about the way you handle things, the right way, the wrong way. Control the controllables.”