Allstate Sugar Bowl Postponed: Notre Dame vs. Georgia Game Delayed in Wake of New Orleans Attack

The Allstate Sugar Bowl will now be played on Thursday in light of an attack that left at least 10 dead in New Orleans on Wednesday morning. The University of Notre Dame and the University of Georgia were slated to face off in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal on Wednesday night, but the game’s organizers have pushed the event back one day.

It’s unclear if the game start time will be changed in light of the delay. ESPN has not disclosed its alternate broadcast plans for Wednesday night nor the rescheduled event on Thursday.

“All parties and all agree that it’s in the best in the best interest of everybody and public safety that we postpone the game for 24 hours,” Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley told media on Wednesday, per WWLTV and Awful Announcing.

The event is scheduled to be held at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome, which is around a mile away from the crime scene. Authorities locked down the venue after the attack, with security sweeps carried out, per The Associated Press. Employees were not cleared to reenter the premises until Wednesday afternoon.

At Least 10 Died in New Year’s Day Attack in New Orleans

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies work the scene on Bourbon Street after at least ten people were killed when a person allegedly drove into the crowd in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day on January 1, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dozens more were injured after a suspect in a rented pickup truck allegedly drove around barricades and through a crowd of New Year’s revelers on Bourbon Street. The suspect then got out of the car, opened fire on police officers, and was subsequently killed by law enforcement. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

An assailant killed at least 10 people and injured at least 30 in the early hours of Wednesday morning in New Orleans, per FBI officials and reporting from The Associated Press. The FBI says a man named Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck through a crowd on Bourbon Street around 3:15 a.m. local time. He died in a firefight with police that also left two officers injured.

Not much is known about Jabbar publicly as of press time, only that he is a 42-year-old U.S. citizen from Texas.

The FBI states “an ISIS flag” was in the vehicle Jabbar used, a rented Ford pickup truck. The agency also believes it found “weapons and a potential IED” in the truck and “other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter” of New Orleans.

FBI officials are treating the tragedy as “an act of terrorism” and say it is “aggressively running down all leads to identify any possible associates of the subject.”