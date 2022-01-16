Stetson Bennett’s ‘GMA’ Interview Sparks Drunk Speculation From Georgia Bulldogs Fans

Stetson Bennett is having the time of his life. On Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback led the team to a national championship win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, which is the first title for them since 1980. And on Tuesday morning, Bennett appeared on Good Morning America to talk about the win. However, many GMA fans on social media noticed that Bennett looked very tired and was possibly a little drunk.

Fans loved the interview because they could tell that Bennett, 23, had a great time celebrating the biggest win of his football career. Bennett started at Georgia as a walk-on in 2017. He transferred to a junior college in 2018 and returned in 2019 to be the backup for Jake Fromm. He became the starter at the start of the 2020 season before JT Daniels took over. He became the starter again this season after Daniels went down with an injury.

“I mean, just everything, I mean, I can’t describe the feeling,” Bennett said after the game. “I tried not to put, you know, the Bulldog Nation on my shoulders because I can’t carry that weight. But when Kelee [Ringo] caught that pick — and I didn’t even see him score the touchdown. I just saw him catch the pick — it just lifted off my shoulders. I just started crying. The emotions just came over me. It was probably a little bit pre— it was probably a little too early because football is crazy.” Here’s a look at what fans have to say about the GMA interview.

The Interview

"You gotta bet on yourself." — Stetson Bennett on his journey from walk-on player to @georgiafootball's starting quarterback!



Congrats to @universityofga on their big #NationalChampionship win. 👏 #GoDawgshttps://t.co/tMSQXrGRV4 pic.twitter.com/LnXErJXz7D — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 11, 2022

One person wrote: “Lighter Fluid as eye drops would be more comfortable then having to watch that interview again. One of his “teammates” should of told him to slow down with the shots about 3 hours ago.”

What A Night

Stetson Bennett might've had himself a night 😅



(via @GMA)pic.twitter.com/dUNwFh7kpU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2022

One fan responded: “I know right!! Strahan tried! Let the guy sleep, and get back to him. Of all the things, not once did he mention going into the NFL.”

Water Please

Somebody get Stetson Bennett a damn water pic.twitter.com/ZA5O2r2lWZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 11, 2022

One fan said: “Lmao that kid is like 50 beers deep and they throw him on national television. Did him dirty.”

Check on Him

Georgia’s ‘media relations’ team sure didn’t check with Stetson Bennett on “are you still drunk, man” before going on Good Morning America



pic.twitter.com/Gs9KFSNZ0G — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) January 11, 2022

One fan asked: “Why are they asking this man questions first thing in the AM knowing good and well he’s hungover?!”

Mailman Delivers

now THIS is a a national championship winning QB, watching Stetson Bennett fumble through his GMA interview and give some pretty decent answers while still quite clearly drunk has erased every error he made this season, the mailman always delivers



pic.twitter.com/KIjWRi7eku — 66 (@66sportstakes) January 12, 2022

One fan said: “I loooove this!!! This kid has always had a great attitude and work ethic. I enjoyed every slow blink, sloppy phrasing, every bit of it… All well deserved! What a show he gave us all in that game!”

Legendary

Stetson Bennett’s GMA interview is absolutely legendary. Zero f’s given — Jeff Clark (@RealJeffClark) January 12, 2022

Another fan asked: “Could no one get the kid an Egg McMuffin and some hashbrowns? A breakfast burrito? Taco Bell? A greasy pork sandwich…something…I’m actually pretty impressed I probably would have fallen ass over tea kettle on National TV!”

Love It

This dude Stetson Bennett hasn’t gotten a wink of sleep. He’s doing that slow blink of a person trying to stay awake. Plus he’s likely hungover.



Good for him. #GMA pic.twitter.com/YPt6pJ4Ux2 — Sudz 🇭🇹 (@Sudsssy) January 11, 2022

And this fan said: “I’m in CA and watching GMA now, just got to this interview and I was dying watching him fumble. Bennett had his eyes closed through half the interview, I hate that they make these poor guys do so much press after just winning a game & celebrating all night. He’s funny af though!”