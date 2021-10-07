George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was “Da Bull,” died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed.

“It is with great sadness that we report the unexpected passing of George Peterson, a champion on stage and off,” a statement from Mr. Olympia read. “Our condolences go out to his family and all who respected and admired one of the kindest men we have ever known.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Peterson was in Orlando when he died as he was preparing for the Olympic competition. According to TMZ Sports, Peterson’s coach and close friend Justin Miller was the one who found Peterson deceased. Miller said that Peterson was in good spirits before he died and was ready for the competition. However, the next day, Miller said Peterson wasn’t responding to phone calls or texts leading him to check his hotel room. Miller discovered Peterson face down on the floor and then called 911.

“I’m in shock. I’m scared. I’m sad. I’m in disbelief. Freaked out,” Miller wrote on Instagram. “I’m completely devasted. My hands are trembling as I type this. It feels like a nightmare…but at the same time. I know it’s real. …They couldn’t save him….apparently, it had been several hours he was gone. I pleaded them to keep trying but eventually, they talked me down saying he’s been gone for a while. I have hundreds of messages and I heard there are reports out in social media of it but I haven’t looked yet. I dont know what to do or say. George was my closest friend. I can’t believe he’s gone.”

According to Peterson’s bio on Arnold Sports Festival, Peterson turned pro in 2016. He is based out of Queens, New York and has competed in various Olympia competitions. Peterson won the Arnold Classic Physique Championship in 2019 and also won the Tampa Pro twice.

“Our entire team at the Arnold Sports Festival is profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of professional bodybuilder George Peterson,” a statement from Arnold Sports Festival read. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow competitors during this incredibly difficult time.”