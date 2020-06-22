Geico 500: How to Watch the Rescheduled NASCAR Race Monday

✖

Monday afternoon, NASCAR drivers will head to Talladega Superspeedway for the Geico 500. Officials moved the race from Sunday following lightning strikes and heavy rain, as well as the lack of lights at the sport's longest track. Here's when the rescheduled race takes place.

Coverage for the 188-lap, 500-mile event begins at 3 p.m. ET on Monday and features Col. Doug Hurley serving as the grand marshal from the International Space Station. FOX will broadcast the race once again while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio provide the call for listeners. Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon will serve as the in-booth commentators. The broadcast is also available on the FOX Sports Go app but requires a subscription.

Heading into Monday's race, driver Martin Truex Jr. will remain in the pole position after the random draw to determine the starting order. Denny Hamlin, the winner of the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, will help lead the way from the second position. Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson will line up just behind them in the third and fourth positions.

Monday's race will feature several storylines, both on the track and away from it. The drivers will get behind stock cars with reduced horsepower following a policy change. NASCAR made the decision to decrease the horsepower from 550 to approximately 510 at tracks longer than two miles following Ryan Newman's crash during the season-opening Daytona 500. Monday is the first test of this policy change.

Additionally, the Cup Series drivers will take to the track while showing support for Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only Black driver. An unidentified person left a noose in Wallace's garage on Sunday, which prompted an investigation by both the FBI and NASCAR officials. Prior to Monday's race, Wallace's fellow drivers will reportedly show their support by pushing his car to the front of the grid. They will also stand around the No. 43 Chevrolet during the national anthem.

Wallace's peers have expressed their support for him, as well as the Confederate flag ban, following an interview with CNN. He had called for NASCAR to make the policy change in order to make the sport more inclusive. Wallace didn't want any fans to "feel uncomfortable" during races. Some Twitter users didn't agree with this change, but Wallace's fellow drivers supported it.