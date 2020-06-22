Bubba Wallace: NASCAR Drivers Show Their Support Following Noose Incident

NASCAR announced on Sunday that a noose was left in Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 43 did not see the noose, but NASCAR officials reported the incident to the FBI. In response, many fans and drivers alike showed support for Wallace and said that they stand with him amid "a racist act." Although a few critics used this as an opportunity to talk about conspiracy theories.

In the hours following the noose incident, several of Wallace's fellow drivers took to social media for multiple reasons. They wanted to condemn the unidentified individual that left the noose in the garage. The drivers also wanted to make it very clear that they stand in solidarity with Wallace. They are friends with him and consider him to be family despite competing on the track every single week. Whether it was Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano or Kyle Busch, they made it clear that they will not stand for racism.