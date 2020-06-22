Bubba Wallace: NASCAR Drivers Show Their Support Following Noose Incident
NASCAR announced on Sunday that a noose was left in Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 43 did not see the noose, but NASCAR officials reported the incident to the FBI. In response, many fans and drivers alike showed support for Wallace and said that they stand with him amid "a racist act." Although a few critics used this as an opportunity to talk about conspiracy theories.
In the hours following the noose incident, several of Wallace's fellow drivers took to social media for multiple reasons. They wanted to condemn the unidentified individual that left the noose in the garage. The drivers also wanted to make it very clear that they stand in solidarity with Wallace. They are friends with him and consider him to be family despite competing on the track every single week. Whether it was Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano or Kyle Busch, they made it clear that they will not stand for racism.
You’re my brother and always will be. Don’t let the people who are lower than life to try and bring you down. They won’t scare you because you’re strong. I stand with you pal. Forever. https://t.co/fiIALd9XCE— Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) June 22, 2020
Horrible news that came out last night. Cannot believe something like this could happen and the hate that one must have to do this. I’m praying that we are better from this #IStandWithBubba— William Byron (@WilliamByron) June 22, 2020
I’ll race with him on Sunday and ride with him on a Monday. I do this because he’s family, our @NASCAR family!!! It’s hard for me to comprehend all this, but one thing is for sure...When you f*ck with family you’re f*cking with us all. @BubbaWallace #ivealwaysstoodwithbubba pic.twitter.com/e6pDDmXu6J— Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) June 22, 2020
Why is it so hard to just love eachother? “Treat others the way you want to be treated” We are all in this world together. #StopTheHate #LoveEveryone https://t.co/N3unplxZQ5— Garrett Smithley (@GarrettSmithley) June 22, 2020
#IStandWithBubba pic.twitter.com/1QoFOzQnIF— Joey Logano (@joeylogano) June 22, 2020
I can’t begin to fathom the pain this action has caused. I stand with you @BubbaWallace. https://t.co/lV8v46ktWN— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 22, 2020
The act of what happened yesterday was horrible and has no place in this world! https://t.co/X9QnfpYdX5 pic.twitter.com/MNMifoZP0M— Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) June 22, 2020
Woke up to some bad news that’s not worth repeating. Not because it’s not serious, but because That’s exactly what the culprits want, attention and the fear that comes from it.
I trust Nascar to handle it appropriately and fully support them in getting this right.— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) June 22, 2020
I’m competing against @BubbaWallace on the racetrack today, but #IStandWithBubba every day. You come at him with ugliness, you’re coming at all of us.— Erik Jones (@Erik_Jones) June 22, 2020
Well said. #IStandWithBubba https://t.co/W2EnxwLFQS— Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) June 22, 2020
#IStandWithBubba https://t.co/s0oLzclrUJ— Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) June 22, 2020
Our unity will flush out the hate. #IStandWithBubba https://t.co/jQ0Gmqs2ei— Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) June 22, 2020
There’s no place for this in our world and definitely not our sport. #IStandWithBubba https://t.co/SRlXjDECQI— Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) June 22, 2020
There is no place for racism! I am outraged and saddened by the actions yesterday at @TalladegaSuperS. I fully support @NASCAR’s efforts to be welcoming to all. https://t.co/XDKwWJLv2Z— Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) June 22, 2020