Gayle King’s Response Following Kobe Bryant Rape Questioning Draws out Social Media

After Gayle King took time Thursday morning to respond to the backlash received after an interview with retired WNBA star, Lisa Leslie while attempting to question her about the rape allegations against friend and former NBA star, Kobe Bryant, social media has their own set of thoughts regarding the controversial call-out. While many showed their support to King, others were less than kind to the morning show personality, admitting the line of questioning was uncalled for due to the outcome of the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking) on Feb 6, 2020 at 2:00am PST

Taking to Instagram and Twitter earlier this morning, the CBS This Morning anchor shared video with the caption, “My perspective,” and proceeded to reveal what really went down in her thought process over that line of questioning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant,” King began. “I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I’d be extremely angry with me too. I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I am very angry.”

She went on to admit that the network, unbeknownst to her, put up a clip “from a very wide ranging interview, totally taken out of context and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring.”

“It’s jarring to me. I didn’t even know anything about it. I started getting calls, ‘What the hell are you doing? Why did you say this? What is happening?’ I did not know what people were talking about,” King said. “I really want people to understand what happened here and how I’m feeling about it. I believe that Lisa was OK with the interview and I felt really good about the interview.”

In 2003, Bryant was accused of rape by a 19-year-old hotel employee. The case was later settled out of court after the woman, who initially filed a civil suit, refused to testify. Bryant admitted to a sexual encounter with her, but claimed it was consensual.

Scroll through to read how social media has been responding to the beloved anchor’s latest move.

Many were in support of King’s response…

Many fans of King’s took to Instagram to admit that it took “bravery” to come out and discuss the decision behind that line of questioning.

“It’s so good to hear your perspective and the reminder that you, too, are mourning Kobe and meant in no way to disparage him but instead wanted someone close to him to weigh in on why that should not be a part of his narrative. We support you Gayle, always!” wrote Oprah magazine writer, Ariana Davis on Instagram.

“You’re a woman of incredible courage and character for taking the time to address this in a manner that feels right to you. It’s time to leave it alone…great button,” added another.

And others were empathetic to her questioning.

The timing was wrong…!My perspective is for you to Apologize to his family and Allow them time to grieve..I’m YET to see a Perfect person..Enjoy your day..! — VON (@myfaith6919) February 6, 2020

Good for you, holding your network to your own high standards. I saw the entire interview and thought it excellent. Your body of work speaks for itself. 🌷 — Emma Knightly (@EmmaEk01950) February 6, 2020

“I’m shocked to see the reaction of these people after your heartfelt explanation,” added another on Instagram. “As a journalist, you’ve got to ask those questions. It’s not fair to others involved if you ignore it. I heard you and I believe you.”

“Your a wonderful and one of a kind person!” added another. “Be gentle with yourself.”

But some were less supportive…

You’ve had enough time to ask that question when Kobe retired. Respect the family. It’s a time a place for everything. Kobe and his daughter haven’t been put to rest yet and you are still asking that question. Do better. — Coolleyhigh (@hendog26) February 6, 2020

“Always blame the network sure , why was the question even in the interview AT ALL ?” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“Soooooo, the network threw you under the bus with a clip you made anyways. Gotcha,” another contested.

While others were left confused over the entire approach.

As a journalist I didn’t see any reason for that question at all. I know how news works and with competing networks you have to go for the shock value and I believe that’s what you did here instead of more respectful to the family. — DAP (@Deetroit_Dave) February 6, 2020

I’m curious why you neglected to mention in the interview that it was discovered the accuser had multiple semen samples in her underwear…along with her refusal to testify…rather than the case being dismissed. — O (@lovenheart) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, a few others were not a fan at all.

You would say anything for higher ratings even at the expense of causing even more pain and suffering to his family and fans? You need a course in interviewing etiquette, Ms. King. As angry as I am, I’ll be respectful. I think you have no class and are a fraud. Bye. — Rachael Flowers🌹🙏 (@PurpleFineLinen) February 6, 2020

Damage control. You wouldn’t have to make this video this morning if you would of never asked to began with. It don’t matter if you interviewed Lisa for 15hrs they can’t edit something if you never asked to began with. That was very tacky and inconsiderate. — Mr. 9O3 (@XcluZive) February 6, 2020

Nonetheless, a bunch were more forgiving.

Not sure what you are referring to, but the media does this to many all the time. Remember that. — flashback18 (@flashback183) February 6, 2020

There is no need to apologize. Your interview was more than appropriate. Your voice is appreciated and much needed. Please do not let social media trolls or hip-hop stars ever silence you. — Quecee (@QueCeeMe) February 6, 2020

Kudos, Gale! I saw the whole interview. No way you couldn’t ask the question in light of your public experiences and reporting on #MeToo . I thought you handled it with the grace and compassion that has become your hallmark! — Rick Hogge (@metroindyagent) February 6, 2020

“Gayle, your reputation is being impacted, I am glad that you are responding. Being a responsible journalist is something that I know is important to you. I do think that bringing up the whole issue when Kobe isn’t even in the ground is very insensitive,” added another “one of [her] biggest fans.”

King detailed her interactions with Bryant from over the years.

In the video Wednesday, King went on to praise Leslie, saying how “it was very powerful when she looked [her] in the eye… to say it’s time for the media to leave it alone and to back off.”

King also reflected on past interactions with Bryant, admitting he was always “very kind and very warm” to her.

“I felt that we had a friendly relationship. I too am mourning his loss just like everybody else. I still am shocked by it,” she said. “It’s tragic and untimely and the last thing I would want to do is disparage him at this particular time.”

But some didn’t buy it.

He was kind to you, always nice and you were friends?🤔 But what happened to “You we’re close to him so you wouldn’t see it”? Keep that same energy…MAD OUTTA POCKET#SensationalismSucks — IvorYJeaN (@IvorYJeaNBanD) February 6, 2020

“You said Kobe was kind and warm towards you…don’t you think you should do the same….” another wrote on Instagram.

NBA star, Bryant died on Jan. 26, when their helicopter, carrying his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, their friends and fellow members of the Mamba Academy, crashed in California. The crash has since been ruled an accident by the NTSB.

What do you think of the entire situation? Comment below and let us know your thoughts.

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images