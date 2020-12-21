Gators' Keyontae Johnson out of Medically-Induced Coma, Does Gator Chomp From Hospital Bed

✖

Florida Gators basketball star Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court during a Dec. 12 game against the Florida State Seminoles. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since made significant progress in his recovery. Johnson released a video from his hospital bed and did the Gator Chomp for the fans.

Johnson tweeted the video that showed him at the hospital. He wore a shirt that said "Write Your Own Story!!!" which reflected the message in his caption. Johnson then thanked everyone for all of the support and prayers following his on-court collapse. He finished the clip by doing the Gator Chomp, the iconic salute that the fans and players do after big plays.

“Write your own story” God said my work here ain’t done 💙🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/hJHlBIJmdg — Keyontae (@Keyontae) December 18, 2020

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God," Johnson said in the video. "I know you all have been sending your prayers out the last few weeks and me and my parents are very grateful for all the prayers that have been going out." The Gators' star continued to deliver a message to the medical professionals that treated him, as well as the members of the team's fanbase.

"To all the doctors and medical staff at Tallahassee Memorial and UF Shands, I just want to say thank you for all the support you gave me," he continued. "To my Gator Nation and UF athletic family, I just want to thank you for all the prayers you gave out to me."

The incident occurred mere minutes into the rivalry game against Florida State. Johnson finished off an alley-oop play before the game stopped for a media timeout. He was celebrating with his teammates and walking to the sidelines when he collapsed. The cameras cut away from the court while the ESPNU broadcasters provided the update. When the timeout ended, Johnson remained on the court while personnel tended to him.

Johnson went to the hospital for further evaluation while the game continued. Although the Gators later canceled all non-conference games while Johnson remained hospitalized. The team also confirmed that he was in critical condition but that he was stable. His grandfather, his grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, later told reporters that the young basketball star was unresponsive and had been placed into a medically-induced coma.

Johnson continues to recover at UF's Shands Hospital and has progress to make before he can continue athletic activities. However, the fans are now expressing excitement about his recovery. Seeing Johnson do the Gator Chomp provided optimism that he would soon be back to full health.