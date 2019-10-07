‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Attends Chicago Bears vs. Oakland Raiders Game in London

The Chicago Bears may have lost to the Oakland Raiders in London on Sunday, but they gained a big fan as actress Sophie Turner attended the game and was seen wearing a Bears Anthony Miller jersey. Turner was on the sidelines meeting with fans, taking photos and she even sent a message to the Bears faithful.

“To all the Bears fans I’m here, I’m repping you, shoutout Chicago Bears,” Turner said on the Bears Twitter account.

Why is the Game of Thrones star a Bears fan? It could have to do with her brother-in-law, Nick Jonas, recently playing flag football at Soldier Field which is the home of the Chicago Bears. That was made possible by his wife, actress, Priyanka Chopra, as it was a present for his 27th birthday.

But how did Miller do since Turner was wearing his jersey? When the game was all said on done, the second-year wide receiver finished with four receptions for 52 yards on seven targets. The Bears fell to the Raiders 24-21 and they are now 3-2 on the year.

Turner may not be happy with the outcome of the game, but she is a winner as the show Game of Thrones won an Emmy award for Best Drama Series. Turner was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and she reacted to the news earlier this summer.

“I’m beyond humbled. I truly never thought that this would ever happen,” she wrote via US Weekly. “This is the best farewell to the show that has been my life for the past 10 years.”

Most fans were not happy with the ending of Game of Thrones and Turner was recently asked how she wanted the show to end.

“I think it’s true what Tyrion was saying,” she said. “Bran holds all of our stories, and we can’t move on unless we remember our history. Daenerys had to die. Cersei was a mad queen. Arya is too much of a free spirit. Sansa probably wouldn’t want to rule the seven kingdoms anyway — she wanted to stay in the North and defend the North. I really think Bran might be the perfect person for the job.”

Turner, 23 was also in the film Dark Phoenix which hit movie theatres in June. She is married to Joe Jonas of the music group Jonas Brothers.