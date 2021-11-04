How to Get Free Taco Bell After World Series Stolen Base

Taco Bell lovers can thank Atlanta Braves’ second baseman Ozzie Albies for them offering customers one free Doritos Locos Taco. People Magazine reports that today, Nov. 4, fans can enjoy the free taco thanks to Albies stealing a base during Game 1 of the MLB World Series. Albies, 24, stole second base during the first inning in Game 1. They were competing against the Houston Astros during the game on Oct. 26. By being the first player to achieve such a feat in this year’s World Series, Taco Bell has crowned Albies with the 2021 “Taco Hero” title.

As a result, customers have access to the “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” deal. No purchase is necessary and customers can get their free taco in-store, online, on the Taco Bell app.

The “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” deal is an annual promotion. It promises to give out free tacos if a player steals a base at any point during the Series. The promotional deal is currently in its 10th year.

Albies has been with the Braves since 2013. He made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2017. In his first season, Albies was named to the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. He won the National League Silver Slugger Award for second basemen the following year.

Albies’ taco deal-worthy steal moment wasn’t the only major moment during Game 1. Jorge Soler, an outfielder for the Braves, became the first player to hit a home run in the first plate appearance of a World Series. The Braves won the first game against the Astros, coming in at 6-2.

In the final game on Nov. 2, the Braves beat the Astros with a whopping 7-0. It secured the Braves’ fourth World Series title and their first win since 1995. They haven’t played in a Series since 1999.