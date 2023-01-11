Frankie Muniz to Race in NASCAR-Owned League Full-Time in 2023

Frankie Muniz loves racing and is one step closer to living his dream. On Wednesday, the Malcolm in the Middle star announced he will race the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing and compete for the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series championship. He will make his debut at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.

"It's with the utmost excitement, optimism and gratitude that I'm joining Rette Jones Racing for the full ARCA Menards Series schedule this year," Muniz said in a statement. "Ever since childhood, it's been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver. "I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself."

(Photo: Rette Jones Racing)

Muniz, 37, was engaged in months of talks with various stakeholders in the NASCAR world before signing with Rette Jones Racing which is co-owned by motorsports veteran Terry Jones and former ARCA championship crew chief Marke Rette. Muniz has his share of racing experience as he competed in Formula BMW USA and ChampCar Atlantic Championship.

"We are very excited to welcome Frankie Muniz to the Rette Jones Racing family for the full 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule," Rette said in a statement. "Over the years, we've prided ourselves on working with new drivers who have quickly adapted to the diversity of the ARCA Menards Series and, without a doubt, we believe Frankie can do the same. It is not going to be easy, and there will be a learning curve – but with his passion, focus and commitment along with the capabilities of our team, we believe we are going to put him in a position to contend for multiple wins in 2023. Furthermore, we're excited that, because of Frankie's profile, new audiences and fans will be introduced to the sport and Rette Jones Racing."

Muniz starred in Malcolm in the Middle from 2000 to 2006 and was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2001. He has also starred in various films such as Agent Cody Banks, Deuces Wild, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, and The Black String. Muniz most recently appeared in an episode of the NBC series New Amsterdam.