Pro Bowl Running Back Retires From NFL After 16 Seasons

✖

One legendary NFL running back is ready to call it a career. Frank Gore recently announced that he plans to sign a one-day contract with the San Franciso 49ers and retire as a member of the team, per CBS Sports. Gore, 38, played for five different NFL teams but spent the majority of his career with the 49ers.

"We're still trying to figure out when I'm going to do my one-day contract. To sign, do my retirement," Gore said during an Instagram Live interview hosted by Bovada, per ESPN. Gore went on to say that it will take a "couple months" for it to become official. The 49ers drafted Gore in the third round back in 2005. He became the team's starter in 2006 and rushed for 1,695 yards and eight touchdowns, leading him to be named to the All-Pro Second Team and his first Pro Bowl. In his 10 seasons with the 49ers, Gore rushed for 11,073 yards and 64 touchdowns. He rushed for at least 1,000 yards in eight of his 10 seasons with the team.

How consistent was Frank Gore?



Most consecutive seasons with 1,200 scrimmage yards in NFL history



Frank Gore 12

Barry Sanders 10

Emmitt Smith 10

Curtis Martin 10

Jerry Rice 9

Ricky Watters 9 pic.twitter.com/BrQmxEPw0v — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 4, 2022

Gore also told Brovada he wants to work in the 49ers' front office. "I love looking at talent. I love evaluating talent and I love ball," Gore said. "And they [the 49ers] know that I know football players, what it's supposed to take to be a football player." In 2015, Gore signed a three-year contract with the Colts. In 48 games, Gore rushed for 2,953 yards and 13 touchdowns. In his final three years, Gore played for the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets and didn't reach 1,000 yards in those three seasons.

Gore finished his NFL career with 16,000 rushing yards, 81 rushing touchdowns, 484 receptions, 3,885 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. He has played more games than any other NFL player in NFL history (241) and his 16,000 rushing yards ranked third all-time being Emmit Smith and Walton Payton. Gore recorded 19,985 yards from scrimmage which ranks fifth all-time. He was selected to the Pro Bowl five times and was also named to the 2010s All-Decade Team. Gore played college football at the University of Maimi and led the team to a national championship in 2001.