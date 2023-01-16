Francis Ngannou Out at UFC, Stripped of Heavyweight Title

By Brian Jones

The UFC Heavyweight Championship is now vacant as Francis Ngannou was stripped of the title and released from his UFC contract on Saturday. The league announced that a new champion will be crowned on March 4 when Jon Jones takes on Ciryl Gange at UFC 285. UFC released Ngannou after not coming to terms with a new contract. 

"I've told you guys this before — if you don't want to be here, you don't have to be," UFC president Dana White said to reporters, per ESPN. "I think Francis is in a place right now where he doesn't want to take a lot of risk. He feels like he's in a good position where he could fight lesser opponents and make more money. We're going to let him do that, release him from his contract and give up our right to match."  

Ngannou won the heavyweight title from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on March 27, 2021. He had his first and only title defense on January 22, 2022, when he defeated Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. During his time at UFC, Ngannou has beaten the likes of Anthony Hamilton, Calin Velasquez and Junior Dos Santos and has won Performance of the Night six times. Here's a look at what fans have to say about Ngannou being stripped of the title.

One person responded: "I knew this was going to happen. When he said it wasn't about money and it was about freedom, I knew the UFC couldn't provide him that. Money would have been easy. Freedom to take other fights and sponsorships. Not happening."

One fan replied: "Love this man! His courage to speak up says a lot. Mind you this interview was taken over a year ago after he beat Gane. I just want to see him win. He needs to fight Fury and secure the [money]."

One fan said: "Finally, we no longer have to endure hearing silly a— comments from people saying Jon was scared or running…."

One fan tweeted: "Ngannou would've been the highest-paid heavyweight in the world, he's not chasing a bag, he's running away from Jon jones."

One person wrote: "I don't think any heavyweight champion in the UFC for the next few years can truly call themselves/feel like the champ IMO."

One fan wrote: "You mean Dana weaves narratives that benefit him & his, instead of attempting to shine light upon truth!?"

And one Twitter user wrote: "JP has his black belt in drumming up pr. Nothing will come of this but he stays in discussions."

