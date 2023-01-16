Francis Ngannou Out at UFC, Stripped of Heavyweight Title
The UFC Heavyweight Championship is now vacant as Francis Ngannou was stripped of the title and released from his UFC contract on Saturday. The league announced that a new champion will be crowned on March 4 when Jon Jones takes on Ciryl Gange at UFC 285. UFC released Ngannou after not coming to terms with a new contract.
"I've told you guys this before — if you don't want to be here, you don't have to be," UFC president Dana White said to reporters, per ESPN. "I think Francis is in a place right now where he doesn't want to take a lot of risk. He feels like he's in a good position where he could fight lesser opponents and make more money. We're going to let him do that, release him from his contract and give up our right to match."
Ngannou won the heavyweight title from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on March 27, 2021. He had his first and only title defense on January 22, 2022, when he defeated Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. During his time at UFC, Ngannou has beaten the likes of Anthony Hamilton, Calin Velasquez and Junior Dos Santos and has won Performance of the Night six times. Here's a look at what fans have to say about Ngannou being stripped of the title.
UFC President Dana White
Francis Ngannou released from his UFC contract. Jones/Gane for the HW championship at UFC 285.#UFC pic.twitter.com/1Omh505Tmj— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 15, 2023
One person responded: "I knew this was going to happen. When he said it wasn't about money and it was about freedom, I knew the UFC couldn't provide him that. Money would have been easy. Freedom to take other fights and sponsorships. Not happening."
The Reason
THE TRUTH:— No Context Ariel Helwani (@NoContextAriel) January 15, 2023
The REAL REASON why Francis Ngannou left the UFC
Respect 🫡@arielhelwani / @francis_ngannou pic.twitter.com/MXxF6JBFMp
One fan replied: "Love this man! His courage to speak up says a lot. Mind you this interview was taken over a year ago after he beat Gane. I just want to see him win. He needs to fight Fury and secure the [money]."
Thank You Francis
Thanks for the memories, Francis Ngannou pic.twitter.com/RHR8sBN4Ys— Fury’s Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) January 15, 2023
One fan said: "Finally, we no longer have to endure hearing silly a— comments from people saying Jon was scared or running…."
A Bad Man
Francis Ngannou was and still is the baddest man on the planet and you can't tell me otherwise 💯 pic.twitter.com/hqvgmnhfuN— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 15, 2023
One fan tweeted: "Ngannou would've been the highest-paid heavyweight in the world, he's not chasing a bag, he's running away from Jon jones."
Stipe Miocic Enters the Chat
*Francis Ngannou gets released by UFC*
Stipe Miocic after not hearing from him in months: pic.twitter.com/XxAOKETys2— MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) January 15, 2023
One person wrote: "I don't think any heavyweight champion in the UFC for the next few years can truly call themselves/feel like the champ IMO."
He's Not Scared
Let's be clear, because this is going to happen. It's already started. Francis Ngannou, the man who demolished Stipe, beat 1/2 of the next title fight on one leg, and spent 2 years begging to fight Jones, did not leave UFC because he was scared of competition. Don't fall for it.— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 15, 2023
One fan wrote: "You mean Dana weaves narratives that benefit him & his, instead of attempting to shine light upon truth!?"
Francis Ngannou vs. Jake Paul?
Jake Paul has offered a 2 fight contract to Francis Ngannou.
1st fight is boxing.
2nd fight is 6 months later and it will be MMA.
Wow! pic.twitter.com/uBPfVnOGoG— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 15, 2023
And one Twitter user wrote: "JP has his black belt in drumming up pr. Nothing will come of this but he stays in discussions."