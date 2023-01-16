Francis Ngannou Out at UFC, Stripped of Heavyweight Title

The UFC Heavyweight Championship is now vacant as Francis Ngannou was stripped of the title and released from his UFC contract on Saturday. The league announced that a new champion will be crowned on March 4 when Jon Jones takes on Ciryl Gange at UFC 285. UFC released Ngannou after not coming to terms with a new contract.

"I've told you guys this before — if you don't want to be here, you don't have to be," UFC president Dana White said to reporters, per ESPN. "I think Francis is in a place right now where he doesn't want to take a lot of risk. He feels like he's in a good position where he could fight lesser opponents and make more money. We're going to let him do that, release him from his contract and give up our right to match."

Ngannou won the heavyweight title from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on March 27, 2021. He had his first and only title defense on January 22, 2022, when he defeated Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. During his time at UFC, Ngannou has beaten the likes of Anthony Hamilton, Calin Velasquez and Junior Dos Santos and has won Performance of the Night six times. Here's a look at what fans have to say about Ngannou being stripped of the title.