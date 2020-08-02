Foxwoods Resort Casino 301: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Following a more than a week of vacation, NASCAR's Cup Series drivers will return to the track for Sunday's Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. This event is the first event at the Magic Mile in New Hampshire, and it will serve as a critical event in the playoff race. Here's when the action takes place and how to tune in.

Coverage for Sunday's race from New Hampshire will start at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. Viewers can also watch the action on the NBC Sports website, but users must have a subscription login. PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio call for those unable to watch. Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton will give the call during the race. Rutledge Wood will interact with social media users and pose questions to the in-booth announcers.

Racing at the Magic Mile. 🎩 Retweet if you're ready for today's #NASCARSalutes finale from @NHMS! pic.twitter.com/RgCH8XBDg2 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 2, 2020

Heading into Sunday's race, there were questions about whether or not fans could attend. Previous events in Tennessee and Texas allowed a limited number of people in the stands, but the Super Start Batteries 400 in Kansas did not. Gov. Christopher Sununu provided a glimmer of hope for fans in New Hampshire, as well as those in the surrounding area when he tweeted that the track could allow up to 35% capacity. This percentage equals roughly 19,000 fans.

According to the ticket policy, the fans were not limited to New Hampshire residents. Those who had previously purchased tickets could potentially head to the track and watch the race. They would have to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines and altered protocols due to COVID-19.

"Holding New England's premier NASCAR race this summer here in New Hampshire has always been a priority," said Gov. Sununu in the press release. "The state worked closely with the folks at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and the New Hampshire Division of Public Health to put forward comprehensive, operational guidance. While the stands will not be as full as they usually are, we are proud to be able to hold an in-person viewing experience for NASCAR fans."

When the fans head to the track, they will watch one of 2020's most consistent drivers lead the field to the green flag. Aric Almirola has the pole position after a random draw based on owner points, and Denny Hamlin will join him on the front row. The driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang has not won a race this season, but he has finished in the top 10 in more than half of the 19 races. Almirola is still fighting to lock up a spot in the playoffs, but he currently sits in eighth place in the standings.