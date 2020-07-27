NASCAR: Can Fans Attend Sunday's Race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

✖

Following Thursday's race at Kansas Speedway, NASCAR is heading to the Northeast for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. This is the first race in New Hampshire and it will provide an opportunity not previously available in Kansas. A limited number of fans can attend amid the COVID-19 pandemic and watch the drivers push for crucial playoff points.

According to NBC Sports, New Hampshire Motor Speedway can allow up to 35 percent capacity for Sunday's race following a tweet by Gov. Christopher Sununu. This brings the total to roughly 19,000 fans. Track general manager David McGrath confirmed the number and told NBC Sports that roughly 12,000 tickets have sold. Although tickets are not limited to residents like New Hampshire.

BREAKING: The state of NH has worked with @NHMS to allow for fans at the #Foxwoods301 @NASCAR race on August 2nd. The speedway can operate at UP TO 35% capacity in the grandstands to allow for proper social distancing. Learn more: https://t.co/rlTVIneJeE — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) June 25, 2020

The ticket policy states that "Any original ticket holder for the race will receive a 120% credit that they can use toward the race. They can request a full refund or they can use that credit towards any Speedway Motorsports race for the rest of 2020 or 2021." There are no day-of ticket sales for fans wanting to attend with little notice.

"Right now everybody that's purchased a ticket that has said to our ticketing team that they want to come to the Aug. 2 race, will make it," McGrath said to reporters. "It's like a jigsaw puzzle. As we bring those people online, we have to place them around the property in the grandstand to make sure they're socially distanced. … We have to have a little flexibility on rows and whatnot to make sure we're socially distanced in the front, behind and to the sides. There maybe some adjustments."

In order to limit health issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic, New Hampshire Motor Speedway officials have implemented additional guidelines. There is required social distancing in the grandstands and concession lines and enhanced cleaning and sanitation in high-touch, high-traffic public areas. Additionally, the track added hand-sanitizer stations and limited the number of guests in suites. Similar to other races, only race team members and operational personnel can enter the track infield.

"Holding New England's premier NASCAR race this summer here in New Hampshire has always been a priority," said Gov. Sununu in the press release. "The state worked closely with the folks at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and the New Hampshire Division of Public Health to put forward comprehensive, operational guidance. While the stands will not be as full as they usually are, we are proud to be able to hold an in-person viewing experience for NASCAR fans."