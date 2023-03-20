Fox NFL Reporter Announces Engagement to Former Model

A popular NFL reporter is going to be a married man. Jay Glazer, an NFL insider for Fox Sports, went to social media to announce his engagement to girlfriend Rosie Tenison. According to PEOPLE, Glazer proposed to Tenison last week in Santa Monica, California at the site of their first date.

"It only took me 53 years to find true love. For everyone out there… it's never too late," Glazer wrote in the social media post. "Because of my gray, I've felt unlovable for 53 years! As a result, I've sabotaged and pushed others away- that's what the gray gets you to do. But it takes a special spirit to stand there with me, help me grow, and feel worthy of feeling loved. That's who this woman is!! This amazing, incredible soul Rosie Tenison saw my pain but more so saw my heart and said 'This man takes care of so many people but who takes care of him? I want to be the one to take care of him!'"

Glazer continued: "However, I wouldn't have been able to receive this love had I not gone on this mental health journey with all of you. Took me 53 years to do the work on myself to see I am worth it, I can beat the gray… I can live in the blue. Thank you Rosie for what's going to be a lifetime of blue and love."

An insider told PEOPLE that Glazer and Tenison had their challenges as the NFL insider dealt with his issues with mental health. "He had broken up with Rosie, though he knew she was his soul mate and the love of his life," the insider said while also adding "he just didn't feel worthy of love."

Last month, Glazer, 53, went to Instagram to share a photo of him Tenison, a former model and clothing designer, vacationing in Thailand. Mental health check-in from my last day here in Thailand and I am doing GREAT!!! In the blue! Raising a glass (of water with lemon) to you all and this beautiful place. Rosie and I came out here together for two weeks to work on mind, body and spirit. Glazer has been working as an NFL insider for Fox Sports since 2004. He has been seen on Fox NFL Sunday and appeared on TV shows Ballers and The League.