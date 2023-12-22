Former WWE Superstar Welcomes Baby Boy

A former WWE Superstar is a mom for the first time. Jessica McKay (known as Billie Kay at WWE and Jessie McKay at Impact) welcomed a baby boy with her partner on Dec. 20. She shared the news on Instagram Friday and revealed the baby's name is Cooper. In the caption, McKay wrote, "So in love with our little Coop."

McKay announced she was expecting her first baby in June, "I'm waiting for your love," McKay wrote in an Instagram post at the time. Baby arriving December 2023." McKay's baby comes nearly two years after leaving Impact Wrestling with her best friend and tag team partner Cassandra McIntosh (known as Peyton Royce at WWE and Cassie Lee at Impact). During their time at Impact, McKay and McIntosh won the Knockouts Tag Team Championship. The duo joined Impact in October 2021, a few months after they were released from their WWE contracts.

McKay joined WWE in 2015 and was placed in NXT. It wasn't until October of 2016 that she would team up with McIntosh, and they would be called The IIconic Duo. When the two were called to the main roster in April 2018, WWE changed their name to The IIconics. The team would have success during their time in WWE, winning the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019. McKay and McIntosh went their separate ways in October 2020 and would work as singles competitors. They were both released from their WWE contracts in April 2021.

In August, McKay spoke to SEScoops about her pregnancy. "[I'm due] in December," She said. "He's very active. I feel him every day now. I texted Cass the other day and Chelsea [Green], we're in a little group chat, and I said I was in the car, I just take my dog to the vet and my husband was driving and I have never felt him kick like this. He went [and kicked], and I jumped out of my seat and I said, 'Oh my God.' And my husband, he's like, 'What's wrong? What's wrong?' And I said, 'I have never [felt that].' It was just the biggest kick. I didn't know they could kick like that. So it's just been such a special time, but definitely Cass being a mom and having Austin, who's absolutely beautiful, I'm so glad that I can turn to her because there's so many times I'm like, 'Is this normal? What do I do here? Do I need that? Is this brand good?' She knows all the medical terms. She doesn't even get her phone out to Google it. She just tells me the answer straight away."