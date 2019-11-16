Former North Carolina State, NBA Player Anthony Grundy Dies in Stabbing

Anthony Grundy a former North Carolina State and NBA player died in Louisville, Kentucky on Thursday. He was 40 years old. According to USA Today, Grundy died due to “multiple sharp force injuries to the body.” It was first reported Grundy was shot multiple times, but according to police, Grundy was involved in a domestic dispute and when they arrived at Grundy’s mother’s home, they found him on the street bleeding. He was then sent to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later died. According to the News & Observer, the suspect was still on the scene and was taken into custody.

Archie Miller, a former teammate of Grundy reacted to the news on Twitter. He wrote, “So Tough to hear the news of the passing of one my Best Men. Thoughts and Prayers go out to everyone impacted. Take it way back with a couple of these. Absolute Warrior, one of the most fearless I have ever been around.”

There were a number of fans who went to Grundy’s Facebook page to pay their respects. One person wrote, ” RIP Anthony Grundy! A respect from a Filipino fan! Played for my favoured team in the PBA and lead them to win a championship! No matter what you’ve been through and done man my respect is yours! May God bless your soul!” Another person wrote, “Rest in peace and thank you for giving San Miguel a memorable championship…” And another person wrote, ” Rest In Peace. You will always hold a special place in our families hearts. You were such an amazing person… in disbelief and shock right now. Love you Grundy!!!”

Grundy played for N.C. State from 1998 to 2002. During his senior season, Grundy earned All-ACC First Team and All-ACC Defensive Team honors. It was his junior and seasons where he started to gain attention, recording averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals in his final year with the Wolfpack.

Grundy did spend very little time in the NBA as he was a member of the Atlanta Hawks in 2006 and played 12 games for the squad. He spent the majority of his professional career playing overseas he had success in the Greek League as he was the top scorer in 2008 and 2009. He moved back to Louisville earlier this year.