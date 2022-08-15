Former NFL Player's Brother Wanted in Fatal Youth Football Coach Shooting

The brother of former NFL player Aqib Talib is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a youth football game in Texas this weekend. According to TMZ Sports, Yaqub Talib is wanted on a murder charge, and the Lancaster Police Department is searching for Talib and has a warrant out for his arrest. The person shot was a youth football coach, during an incident that happened at the end of the game.

"During the disagreement, the opposing coach staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male," the department said, per NBC News. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. It was reported by TMZ Sports that Aqib Talib was at the scene of the shooting.

"Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life," Talib's attorney told TMZ Sports. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy." The victim was later identified as Mike Hickman. The youth football league TexaSports released a statement on the incident.

"Tonight we lost a great Father, son, husband and coach," the league wrote on its Facebook page. "He was coaching his son and team today at a sporting event somewhere in Dallas when his life was taken by a coward. We pray for the Family and our community at this crazy time in youth sports. Condolences from the TexaSports family to Coach Mike's family." TMZ Sports obtained the video of the incident, and eyewitnesses said they saw a man pull out a gun and fire. The man was reportedly wearing all black and a bucket hat, which is seen in the video, which does not show him with a weapon. It does show the man getting into a fight with another person before shots are fired.

Aquib Talib, 36, began his NFL career in 2008 and played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins. The former cornerback was selected to the Pro Bowl five times, named to the All-Pro Team twice and helped the Broncos win a Super Bowl in 2015.