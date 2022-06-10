Former NFL Head Coach to Replace Drew Brees on NBC's NFL Pregame Show

✖

NBC Sports has found its replacement for Drew Brees who recently left the network. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will replace Brees on NBC's NFL pregame show Football Night in America. Garrett is also in the running to be Norte Dame football's game analyst, a position Brees also held, but no final decision has been made yet.

Garrett has been calling USFL games with Jac Collinsworth on NBC. He was previously the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants for more than a year before being fired by then-head coach Joe Judge last season. In April, Garrett spoke to Sports Illustrated about calling games for the USFL.

"I m truly excited to be involved here,'' Garrett said. "I will be covering the return of the USFL as part of the NBC broadcast team. I'm ready for the challenge.'' Garrett is known for being the head coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2011 to 2019. He was the interim head coach for the team in 2010, and in his career, Garrett posted an 85-67 record and led the Cowboys to three division championships. Garrett started his Cowboys coaching career in 2007 as the team's offensive coordinator. He also was a quarterback for the Cowboys (1993-1999) and won two Super Bowls.

"Jason Garrett's legacy with the Dallas Cowboys will always be that of someone who strived for greatness every day that he walked through the door, and as someone who instilled the virtues of enthusiasm, hard work and appreciation for the profession in all of the men who played with him and for him," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in the statement in 2020. "He is, and always will remain, a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys family."

The addition of Garrett is one of many changes in NFL broadcast coverage for the 2022 season. Mike Tirico of NBC Sports has been promoted to call Sunday Night Football games since Al Michaels has moved on to Prime Video to be the play-by-play guy for Thursday Night Football. One of the more notable openings is Fox Sports looking for a No. 2 analyst since Greg Olsen will be part of the No. 1 team with Kevin Burkhardt.