Drew Brees Explains Why He's No Longer Working for NBC Sports

Drew Brees will not be seen on NBC Sports this year. The New York Post recently reported that the former NFL quarterback will not return to the network as an analyst. Pete Bevacqua, the chairman of NBC Sports, confirmed the news when speaking to the Associated Press, saying Brees wanted to spend more time with his family.

"The unbelievable busyness of an NFL career and then really not taking a break at all and launching right in with us with both Notre Dame football and the NFL, it was certainly an around-the-clock assignment," Bevacqua said. Brees was covering the NFL and Norte Dame football for NBC Sports. He joined the team shortly after retiring from the NFL.

Following the New York Post report, Brees went to social media to reveal he hasn't made a decision on his future. "Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I'm currently undecided," Brees wrote. "I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I'll let you know."

Brees signed a multi-year contract with NBC in 2020, one year before he retired from the NFL. During his time with the network, Brees was an analyst for Notre Dame football games with Mike Tirico and was in the studio for the NFL pregame show, Football Night in America. Brees was in the both with Tirico when the duo called the wild card round game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals.

"It was a new role and everyone has a learning curve. I think he did an unbelievable job with Notre Dame and improved every week," Bevacqua said. "He was always unbelievably prepared, curious about how things were handled and the work that went into it." NBC Sports now has an open spot in the studio and calling Notre Dame games. Bevacqua told the Associated Press they are getting close to hiring a person. As for Brees, he could take the season off despite still being under contract with NBC. He has been with the NFL at come capacity since the 2000 season. Brees was a member of the San Diego Chargers from 2000 to 2005 and then was with the New Orleans Saints from 2006 to 2020.