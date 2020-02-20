Former NASCAR Driver Mark Martin Welcomes Ross Chastain as Ryan Newman’s Replacement Following Daytona 500 Crash

After Ryan Newman was involved in a crash during the Daytona 500 on Monday, it was announced that Ross Chastain will be replacing him at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. After the news was shared, Chastain received support from several people associated with NASCAR, including NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin.

“Welcome to the 6 [Ross Chastain],” Martin tweeted on Wednesday night. “Wow,” Chastain responded. “Thanks Mark!”

Martin was responding to a tweet from Chastain in which the driver reacted to being named as Newman’s replacement.

“No one could ever take the place of Ryan Newman on the track, and I can’t wait to have him back,” Chastain wrote in his own tweet. “As we continue to pray for a full and speedy recovery, I’ll do my best to make him and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing proud. #RocketMan.”

Roush Fenway Racing announced the substitution on Wednesday.

“First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover,” Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark said in a statement. “We also want to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who have offered support and taken the time to send their thoughts and prayers to Ryan, his family and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing.”

“The NASCAR community has long prided itself on being a close-knit family,” he continued. “That is never more evident than during these types of moments, and we want to express our appreciation to everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing as well as Kaulig Racing for allowing Ross to fill in for Ryan in the No. 6 on such short notice.”

Roush Fenway added that there is no current timetable as to when Newman will return to drive the No. 6 Ford Mustang.

Newman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and was released on Wednesday.

“All of us at Fenway Sports Group are thankful for the wonderful news about Ryan’s progress, and his release from the hospital,” Fenway Sports Group Principal Owner John Henry shared in a statement. “Ryan is one tough hombre and we wish him a full recovery. We look forward to seeing Ryan and his family at the track again soon.”

