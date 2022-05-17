Former MLB All-Star Pitcher Suspended 60 Games Following Tyler Skaggs Testimony Admissions

✖

An MLB pitcher has been punished for his testimony in the Tyler Skaggs case. The MLB commissioner's office announced on Tuesday that Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has been suspended 60 games in violation of the league's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension comes after Harvey admitted to providing drugs to Skaggs, a former Los Angeles Angels pitcher who died in 2019. Harvey testified during the trial of Eric Kay, a former Angeles employee who was convicted in February of giving Skaggs oxycodone that led to his death.

"We support all aspects of MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and their ruling in this particular case," Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said in a statement. "I am glad that Matt now has the opportunity to put this part of his past behind him and pursue another shot with our organization after serving his suspension."

The start date of Harvey's 60-game suspension is retroactive to April 29. Harvey joined the Orioles in 2021 after spending the 2020 season with the Kansas City Royals. In 2019, Harvey was on the Angels with Skaggs and was one of the few players to testify in the trial back in February. Last year, Harvey finished second on the team with 127, 2/3 innings pitch. His season came to an end on Sept. 9 when he was placed on the injured list with inflammation in his right knee. In April, Harvey signed a Minor League contract and will be able to join the Orioles later this year.

Harvey has spent the majority of his career with the New York Mets (2012-2018). He was named to the All-Star team in 2013 and finished the season with a 9-5 record with a 2.27 ERA in 26 starts with 191 strikeouts. In 2015, Harvey was named Comeback Player of the Year after missing all of 2014 due to Tommy John surgery. Harvey finished the 2015 season with a 13-8 record with a 2.71 ERA.

"Leading into the season, you don't know what to expect," Harvey said at the time. "Obviously going from zero innings, I couldn't be happier. I think the best thing and the most positive thing is how I feel after the 200-inning mark, and quite honestly, it's probably better than I did at the 100 mark."