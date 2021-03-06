This Former Marshall Volleyball Player Is Heating up Instagram

Former volleyball player Kayla Simmons spent four seasons at Marshall University making an impact on the court. Now she is heating up social media with a constant stream of photos. The Gainesville, Florida native revealed to the New York Post in 2019 that she wants to become a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model while following in the footsteps of Camille Kostek and Alex Morgan. Judging by her account, this outcome could be in the near future. Simmons keeps her sizable fanbase entertained with a wide variety of swimsuit photos. Some are at the beach while others are poolside. She even poses for the camera while enjoying drinks in her car. Scroll through to see seven of Simmons' stellar Instagram photos from recent months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Simmons (@kaylasimmmons) Simmons showed in one photo that she focuses on getting her essential vitamins in on a regular basis. She posted a snap that showed her bending over while enjoying a morning glass of orange juice. The outdoors and sunshine served as the backdrop of the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Simmons (@kaylasimmmons) Whether you are heading to the beach, the pool, or a photoshoot, it's important to get some caffeine in the system. Simmons recently posed for a quick selfie inside her car. She had Dunkin Donuts in hand, leading to guesses about what drink she ordered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Simmons (@kaylasimmmons) While she is a Florida native, Simmons revealed that she still has to work to keep up on her tan. She highlighted a previous time when she was more tan with two photos on social media. These snaps featured her kneeling in the sand and enjoying the sunshine and warm weather.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Simmons (@kaylasimmmons) Not all photoshoots take place in professionally-lit settings or on sandy beaches. Simmons proved this recently with a candid selfie in her bedroom. She stood in front of the bed and smiled for the camera while beauty products sat in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Simmons (@kaylasimmmons) Simmons headed to Sweetwater Wetlands Park in Florida recently and enjoyed some time in nature. She also took time to hold a quick photoshoot. She posed on a bench in casual attire while the wetlands park served as the background. Though she revealed that sun made it difficult to look toward the camera for very long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Simmons (@kaylasimmmons) Simmons kicked off the new year in style and documented the experience on social media. She showed herself in casual jeans and a fancy top, while posing in front of a mirror. Simmons also celebrated the changing of the calendar with some bubbly in a wine glass.