Floyd Mayweather Announces Return to Boxing

Floyd Mayweather is making a comeback. The boxing legend recently announced that he will be facing Don Moore in an exhibition match on May 14, per CBS Sports. The match will take place on a helicopter launching pad in Dubai. This will be the first fight for Mayweather since last June when he took on Logan Paul in an exhibition bout. His last real professional fight was in 2017 when he defeated UFC star Conor McGregor.

Mayweather has a 50-0 career boxing record when he returned from boxing, he was the WBA (unified), WBC and The Ring Welterweight Champion. In his career, Mayweather won 15 major world championships, and as an amateur, Mayweather won the bronze medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

In a previous interview with Life Beyond Sport, Mayweather talked about what drove him the most in his boxing career. "I mean, it's everything all wrapped into one, you know?" Mayweather said. "I think I already proved that I wasn't just fighting for the money, because I fought as an amateur. I fought 90 fights for free. But then, once you get to this stage of your career, everything becomes a part of your legacy. Of course, you want to be the best fighter to ever live. Not to knock no other champions, but I think everybody is put in a certain position for a reason. Muhammad Ali called himself the greatest, and after a while, he was the greatest. I say I'm the best ever, and so as long as I keep saying that."

Mayweather continued to talk about Ali. "I think that, with the boxers that fought in my era, they'll say, 'He was the best ever,' but it's all with respect to the legendary champions that came before," he said. "I mean, I didn't fight in Muhammad Ali's era, or Sugar Ray Robinson's, or Sugar Ray Leonard's, or fight the fighters that they fought in those times. But, you know, in their careers they did a hell of a job, and in my career I think I did a hell of a job."

Moore has competed in 19 fights and has an 18-0-1 record. He has not competed since September 2016, which was also his first fight since November 2013. The fight against Mayweather will be an eight-round exhibition, and there is no word if there will be any round-by-round scoring.