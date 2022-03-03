Fired WWE Tag Team Is Now Thriving in Another Wrestling Company

A former WWE tag team seems to be doing really well in a new promotion. Formerly known as the Bille Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee have become the top women’s tag team in Impact Wrestling. The two joined the company last year after being cut from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37 in April last year.

In Impact Wrestling McKay and Lee go by just Jessie and Cassie while being called The IInspiration. They made their Impact debut on Oct. 23 and defeated Decay (Havok and Rosemary) for the Impact Knockouts Championship. McKay and Lee have been championships for 130 days, the longest reign for the titles in Impact history since bringing back the titles last year. They are also the first female team to win the Impact and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Right now, McKay and Lee and getting ready to defend their titles against The Influence (Tenille Dashwood, Kaleb with a K and Madison Rayne).

In an interview with Sports Illustrated last year, McKay and Lee talked about winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35. “Hearing the crowd erupt when Jess got the pin, it took over my whole entire body,” Lee said. “I was in tears, and for a second, I was so excited that I forgot we won. It was that amazing.” McKay also enjoyed that moment.

“When Cassie got in the ring and hugged me, that’s the moment for me,” she said. “Whenever I think of WrestleMania, that’s the exact moment that comes to mind.” Along with being the champs in Impact Wrestling, McKay and Lee have their own podcast called Off Her Chops. They also joined an app called BrandArmy which allows creators to engage and interact with fans. This comes after the duo was not sure about their futures after being cut from WWE.

“It was a very scary time when we were let go, especially since we were not U.S. citizens,” Lee said as both she and McKay are from Australia. “Every decision we made impacted our future, so that creates a very daunting time. WWE has an incredible platform and amazing brand, but our success is now in our hands. We’re building something bigger different, something that belongs to us.”