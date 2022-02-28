FIFA Makes Big Decision on Russian Teams Amid Country’s Invasion of Ukraine

FIFA just made a big decision on the Russian national soccer teams as the country invades Ukraine. On Monday, FIFA and the UEFA announced they have suspended Russian teams from international competition. The move comes after the International Olympic Committee recommended that all Russian and Belarussian athletes be banned from international events. Last week, it was reported that UEFA was moving the Champion’s League Final from Russia.

“Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice,” the joint statement read. These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people. This statement comes after FIFA taking heat for its response to Russian actions in Ukraine. FIFA president Gianni Infantino believed the conflict would be over on March 24, which is when Russia takes on Poland in a World Cup qualifier. Poland, Sweeden and the Czech Republic said they would not play a team representing Russia, and some countries were calling for Russia to be banned from the World Cup competition.

U.S. Soccer is also standing with other countries against Russia. “The U.S. Soccer Federation stands united with the people of Ukraine and is unequivocal in our denunciation of the heinous and inhumane invasion by Russia,” the statement said. “We will neither tarnish our global game, nor dishonor Ukraine, by taking the same field as Russia, no matter the level of competition or circumstance, until freedom and peace have been restored.”

Before FIFA and UEFA announced the suspension of Russia, FIFA said the team couldn’t use the flag or anthem during the World Cup. The organization also said Russia will have to play under Russian Football Union and can only play in neutral territory without spectators.