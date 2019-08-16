Major League Baseball Releases First Video of ‘Field of Dreams’ Game

Major League Baseball is getting ready to host its Field of Dreams Game which will take place next year and we now have an idea what the field will look like. On Friday, the MLB released a video that has an aerial view of the field. Since the game won’t be played until next season, there’s still plenty of time to build the stadium. However, by the looks of the video, fans are going to be in for a treat.

The New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox will take part in the historic game and first pitch will be on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Iowa. The White Sox will be the home team and FOX will have coverage of the entire event. This will be the first time an MLB game will be played in Iowa and it will be the first time the game will be played at the site where Field of Dreams was filmed.

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular-season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

“Field of Dreams captures the uniqueness of Iowans’ can-do attitude, and there’s no better place to host our state’s very first Major League game than this legendary baseball field in Dyersville,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “As the famous movie quote goes, ‘Is this heaven?’ ‘No, it’s Iowa.’ Iowa’s truly a land of opportunity, where you can work hard, dream big and anything can happen. I look forward to this historic event in 2020.”

The stadium will only hold 8,000 fans and like in the film, there will be a pathway to the cornfield to take fans to the park. Kevin Costner was the star of the 1989 film but it’s not known if he will be in Iowa for the game.

Field of Dreams is considered by many as one of the best sports movies of all-time. In 2017, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”