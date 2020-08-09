Fergie's Infamous NBA All-Star Game National Anthem Resurfaces Amid US's Coronavirus Crisis

With the NBA season back in action after a long postponement, fans are finally able to watch the Los Angeles Lakers, the Memphis Grizzlies and other teams battle in a very strange environment. They are also reminiscing about some of the more "iconic moments in NBA history. Specifically, some wanted to discuss Fergie's rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" prior to the 2018 All-Star Game.

This moment in NBA history became infamous for many reasons, especially with the manner in which Fergie tackled specific lyrics from the song. When she reached the line, "O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave," the longtime singer opted for a "jazz anthem" and prompted laughter from several prominent figures. This included Jimmy Kimmel, Chance the Rapper, Steph Curry and Draymond Green. The discussions continued on Twitter for months, and now they resurfaced again.

With this performance surfacing once again amid the NBA season restart, fans began to react in several different ways. Some laughed and talked about how they use this video to brighten otherwise depressing days. Others talked about how this song still "haunts their nightmares" and that they can hear the rendition after looking at Fergie. The popular singer explained at the time that she wanted to take a risk when she performed at the All-Star Game, but many viewers and players alike did not appreciate her version.