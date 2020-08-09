Fergie's Infamous NBA All-Star Game National Anthem Resurfaces Amid US's Coronavirus Crisis
With the NBA season back in action after a long postponement, fans are finally able to watch the Los Angeles Lakers, the Memphis Grizzlies and other teams battle in a very strange environment. They are also reminiscing about some of the more "iconic moments in NBA history. Specifically, some wanted to discuss Fergie's rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" prior to the 2018 All-Star Game.
This moment in NBA history became infamous for many reasons, especially with the manner in which Fergie tackled specific lyrics from the song. When she reached the line, "O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave," the longtime singer opted for a "jazz anthem" and prompted laughter from several prominent figures. This included Jimmy Kimmel, Chance the Rapper, Steph Curry and Draymond Green. The discussions continued on Twitter for months, and now they resurfaced again.
With this performance surfacing once again amid the NBA season restart, fans began to react in several different ways. Some laughed and talked about how they use this video to brighten otherwise depressing days. Others talked about how this song still "haunts their nightmares" and that they can hear the rendition after looking at Fergie. The popular singer explained at the time that she wanted to take a risk when she performed at the All-Star Game, but many viewers and players alike did not appreciate her version.
The anthem the United States of America deserved. https://t.co/1j47k8O6ZZ— Eric Targaryen-The Charmed One (@mndspeak) July 27, 2020
She’s the reason why we are here in this mess now💀— DiorDiamond🪐 (@_richmixxgal) July 28, 2020
I can hear this picture 🙉 pic.twitter.com/QZf6Bpm4uz— 🎋 (@auguriie) July 27, 2020
But not the one it needed pic.twitter.com/PJmMwe0ZNv— kyle (@kyewen9) July 28, 2020
a moment in meme history— Keanue🐈 (@HugoSephora) July 28, 2020
Legit thought about it today— *checks notes* (@theloudgirl) July 28, 2020
Me and my wife were crying for a hour at this 😂 pic.twitter.com/weRFd6TjO2— This not your scene➐ (@EmanTrebor) July 28, 2020
She gave America justice, just what it deserves— SWEETENER☁️AHS (fan acc) (@CampRedw00d) July 28, 2020
It was soooo awkward— Em’ (@theonlyemuneed) July 28, 2020
I can hear this 😩 pic.twitter.com/jz45ci5UJ1— ✨Lux✨ (@Nazevia_) July 28, 2020
I watch it whenever my day is rough— Ieshia Wiedlin 🖤📚🖋😊 (@iwiedlin) July 28, 2020
i swear if this happened this year people would've added it to the list of 2020 tragedies— Chancharanchanchan (@jemberlog) July 28, 2020
