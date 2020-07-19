NBA Fans Lose It After Barbershop Is Erected for Players at Disney World, Compare Bubble to Video Game
Sunday afternoon, NBA fans on Twitter expressed surprise about the latest development inside the NBA bubble in Orlando. Tiago Splitter, a developmental coach for the Brooklyn Nets, posted a photo of the newly-built barbershop just for the players inside the bubble. This spot will serve as the base of operations for six barbers during the NBA season restart.
When the NBA fans saw the new construction, they responded with a mix of shock and outrage. They referenced previous complaints about the quality of food and hotel rooms inside the bubble and said that the players are comparing their living situations to "jail." However, adding a custom barbershop for the players took the conversation in a different direction. The NBA fans no longer viewed the NBA bubble as reality. They instead started comparing it to the NBA2K series of video games.
The @NBA bubble really turning into the 2K neighborhood foreal 🤣 💈 pic.twitter.com/DyeVWMHNnp— Hoop Fiends 🏀💉 (@hoopfiends) July 19, 2020
NBA players get to stay in Disney for 3 months living in a 2k neighborhood with free food and cuts and they act like it’s jail Lmao https://t.co/e2agx6RHh2— john (@iam_johnw) July 19, 2020
Disney turning into the 2k Neighborhood😭 pic.twitter.com/VjE5f3RcmB— 𝒦𝐸𝒱𝐼𝒩😈 (@DrizzyKev) July 19, 2020
2K Neighborhood feel 😂🤦🏾♂️💀 https://t.co/dfC96XlSnV— JaQue RΩbinsΩn ⚾️ (@RedellG7) July 19, 2020
The @NBA making players get cuts in the 2k Neighborhood pic.twitter.com/1DyzCKbUaE— Zeep (@YaBoyZeep) July 19, 2020
Orlando Bubble is becoming the 2k Neighborhood #NBABubble #NBATwitter https://t.co/WLAGB7inix— Bryson Koch (@bryskoch) July 19, 2020
Imagine if they make the entire 2k Neighborhood/MyPark and then turn it into a public amusement park when they're done https://t.co/NPmKNHJ9vE— Jamius (@freelanceburner) July 19, 2020
The NBA 2K Neighborhood is really being built in Orlando LOL pic.twitter.com/weU2bx2QUQ— TJ 💜💛🌎☄️💕 (@Senator_TJ) July 19, 2020
Disgusting, obviously not practicing social distancing.— peter (@weterrrrr) July 19, 2020
BRO YOU CAN NOT TELL ME NBA IS NOT TURNING INTO 2K THIS END OF THE YEAR! If I see Disney handing out their own currency to the players around courts then I'm done. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8WBb0UOPSP— SneakyGameBoy (@SneakyGameBoy) July 19, 2020
The barber: pic.twitter.com/r2vHTaaiNX— Rosa Parks’ Burner Account (@Rosasburner) July 19, 2020
They should of made it look like this barbershop pic.twitter.com/MWMhjwy5aG— akeem akway (@akeemakway) July 19, 2020
man imagine building these quick buildings for homeless people or poor families. nah these millionaires need it more LU— KingsBlue (@KingsBlueRS) July 19, 2020
Only barber I wanna see there pic.twitter.com/awAPhCh7RJ— zeeshan (@QadriZee) July 19, 2020
We can’t get roads and highways and stuff schools budget they can build a whole barbershop in 3 days smh bruh what a world we live in 😴— Adrian Lester (@AjLester0207) July 19, 2020
Can we get a shop ..— Alexis (@Lextoo_shifty) July 19, 2020
this next? pic.twitter.com/Tw0sNIX01V— adrian 🏜 (@adr1an2x) July 19, 2020
Ain't no barber better than this one pic.twitter.com/neBgk9oyrz— Chris J. (@CtotheJ_2) July 19, 2020
They turning Disney world into the 2K Park— Burning Takes (@Burning_Takes) July 19, 2020