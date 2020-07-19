NBA Fans Lose It After Barbershop Is Erected for Players at Disney World, Compare Bubble to Video Game

Sunday afternoon, NBA fans on Twitter expressed surprise about the latest development inside the NBA bubble in Orlando. Tiago Splitter, a developmental coach for the Brooklyn Nets, posted a photo of the newly-built barbershop just for the players inside the bubble. This spot will serve as the base of operations for six barbers during the NBA season restart.

When the NBA fans saw the new construction, they responded with a mix of shock and outrage. They referenced previous complaints about the quality of food and hotel rooms inside the bubble and said that the players are comparing their living situations to "jail." However, adding a custom barbershop for the players took the conversation in a different direction. The NBA fans no longer viewed the NBA bubble as reality. They instead started comparing it to the NBA2K series of video games.