Fans Erupt After Famously Ad-Free TV Block Adds Commercials

NFL fans were aghast today after finding out they would not, in fact, be watching “seven hours of commercial-free football” anymore.

Previously, NFL RedZone was a TV block on Sundays that aired ONLY football when it began in 2009—no ads, no interruptions, just sweet, sweet, touchdowns. Now, all that has changed, thanks to ESPN and Disney purchasing the rights to RedZone this past August.

Videos by PopCulture.com

RedZone host Scott Hanson informed viewers today that there would be commercials during the block for the first time. The first ad appeared today during the Raiders-Patriots game, with a 15-second ad for the fast-food chicken chain WingStop.

The first NFL RedZone ad of the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/jeoLoHD5mQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 7, 2025

Naturally, fans across the globe were massively disappointed that a formerly commercial-free broadcast now featured advertisements, proving that nothing is sacred.

Many football fans took to social media to protest the decision or announce their disgust.

“‘Hey Dad is it true NFL Redzone used to be seven hours of commercial free football?’” one user wrote on Twitter/X.

"Hey Dad is it true NFL Redzone used to be seven hours of commercial free football?"

pic.twitter.com/DnbTNUQ3O2 — CantaLoupe (@CantALoupe_FF) September 3, 2025

“WINGSTOP, WELCOME TO THE BOYCOTT LIST! YOU HAD A COMMERCIAL ON REDZONE, YOU WILL NOW LOSE SALES,” another user on Twitter/X wrote.

WINGSTOP, WELCOME TO THE BOYCOTT LIST! YOU HAD A COMMERCIAL ON REDZONE, YOU WILL NOW LOSE SALES pic.twitter.com/mGFIVpGO8U — 1AM (@1AMdoesThings) September 7, 2025

“Does it suck that Redzone is getting commercials? Yes. Is it yet another small but real sign that everything is just getting worse? again, yes. Am I going to complain about it incessantly? clearly. But am I also going to keep drinking that garbage? I think we all know the answer,” another user wrote.