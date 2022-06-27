Fan and Security Guard Exchange Punches at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) hosted an event at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday night, and there was action inside and outside the ring. At AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, a fan was seen exchanging punches with a security guard who was dragging him out of the arena. It's not clear why the fan was being scored away from multiple security guards, but the fan was able to land a few punches on one of the security guards, who attempted to counter with his own punches. According to TMZ Sports, there weren't any "arrests or reports filed."

The event aired on pay-per-view and Bleacher Report Live, and it was an opportunity for professional wrestling fans to see some of the best stars from both promotions. The main event was Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World Championship. Moxley won the match to become champion for the second time in his career. He recently spent time in rehab and talked about how he felt in his first match back.

"So my first match back, you think it's gonna be like, 'Okay, well, now you're sober so you're just going to feel like a million dollars.' It doesn't really work like that," Moxley said on The Sessions podcast, per Wrestling News. "It was weird. It was like my legs were in quicksand. I didn't have any adrenaline, not that I didn't have any adrenaline, so much is like, I wasn't nervous. It's hard to put into words, but it used to be like this big, long, giant process to get ready to go out and do a match or wrestle, like this transformation to be ready to go to the ring."

Fan got ejected, whailed on the security dude head then caught a 3 piece 😭 #AEW #ForbiddsnDoor pic.twitter.com/FL2Wwu7XJL — nick (@HEELMitchell) June 27, 2022

Heading into rehab, Moxley received some interesting advice about his career. "I'm on national television while I'm going through these problems and being in front of everybody," Moxley said. "A lot of people in my position would have stayed in rehab a lot longer. I would have stayed in hiding a lot longer than I was. The one therapist I had straight up told me to retire. She said, 'Start a wrestling school. Train some kids. You know what the problem is? You gotta get out of there.' I was like, 'I don't think it's that.'"